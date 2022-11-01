On The Road Across Wartime Ukraine

Elina Aleksandrovna, a retired therapist from Odesa, recalls the day the invasion was launched. "Our war began with two explosions. Some people heard them early in the morning, but I didn't," she said. "And then it rumbled mightily." Now, she said, "it rumbles all the time."

"No one needs this war. It stole everything from us, everything we had. I imagine that someday [Ukrainian and Russian Presidents] Zelensky and Putin will sign something so that it all ends sooner," she said.

"I want people to stop shooting and live peacefully as usual. So that they go to work, so that there is no curfew, so that they live not with war, but with their daily worries and affairs, so that they can plan something and don't have to run for the last tram at 10 because of the 11 p.m. curfew. It's impossible to live like this. Perhaps war for Russia is the norm, but not for us."

During the several days I stay in Odesa, I don't see children on the streets even once. Staying here under nearly constant shelling is too dangerous.

On Odesa's picturesque coastline it immediately becomes clear that the UN-backed deal to maintain a safe shipping passage for grain exports is not observed by Russia. Drones buzz along the coast, which is why no one here considers strolls along the embankment, and the famous Potemkin Stairs are now closed to all but military personnel.