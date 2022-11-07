Pummeled By Russian Rockets, Ukraine's Power Grid Sputters and Ukrainians Struggle

By: Mark Raczkiewycz

KYIV -- As the weather turns colder, and the nights grow longer, the streets of the Ukrainian capital are filled with the rumbling hum of power generators. For some, it's a constant irritation. For others, it's reassurance that food or coffee might still be available to buy in groceries, cafes, or bars.

Inside one convenience store in a northern district of Kyiv, storekeeper Yuriy Filimonov recently tried to persuade the owner to buy a car battery. That way, he can keep one or two light bulbs burning into the dusk of the lengthening evenings.

"This is totally screwed up," Filimonov, 34, said, using a stronger expletive. "I'm literally speechless about these attacks...I only hope it doesn't get worse."