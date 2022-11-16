Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv raises doubts, says missile in Poland did not come from Ukraine

But Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on November 16 that Kyiv wanted a joint study of the incident with its Western partners and to see the information that provides the basis for its allies' conclusions.

"We are advocating a further, as detailed as possible study of this incident together with our partners. We are ready to hand over to our partners the evidence of the Russian trail that we have," Danilov said.

"We also expect information from our partners, on the basis of which a final conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," he added.

Ukraine has also requested immediate access to the site of the explosion, he said.



"We remain completely open to a comprehensive study of the situation and agreement on conclusions based on the entire set of available data," Danilov said.



The incident occurred during what Kyiv said was Russia's most-intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.