Russia-Ukraine War: US says Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure Will Not Divide West

The United States said Wednesday that Russia's weeks-long campaign targeting attacks on Ukraine's vital heating, electrical and water infrastructure would not diminish Western resolve to support Kyiv in its nine-month fight against Moscow's invasion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following a two-day NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, said at a news conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin had focused his "fire and ire" against the Ukrainian civilian population as the brutally cold winter months settle in.

"Heat, water, electricity — these are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard. This brutalization of Ukraine's people is barbaric," Blinken said.

The top U.S. diplomat accused Putin of trying to divide the Western coalition supporting Ukraine as world energy prices spike while Ukrainians face routine, widespread electrical blackouts.

"This strategy has not, and will not, work," Blinken said. "We will continue to prove him wrong. That's what I heard loudly and clearly from every country here in Bucharest."

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a special court to prosecute Russian crimes against Ukraine.

Von der Leyen proposed a court backed by the United Nations "to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression."