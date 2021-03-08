Monday, March 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Wearing Face Mask During Intense Exercise Safe For Healthy People: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Wearing Face Mask During Intense Exercise Safe For Healthy People: Study

This suggests that masks could be worn safely to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym

0
Face Mask
Research suggests that wearing a mask may help prevent the spread of the disease, but there is no clear evidence on whether masks are safe to wear during vigorous exercise. Pexels

Researchers have found that wearing a face mask during vigorous exercise appears to be safe for healthy people.

This suggests that masks could be worn safely to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym.

For the study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, the researchers carried out detailed testing on breathing, heart activity and exercise performance in a small group of people while they were using an exercise bike with and without a mask.

Although they found differences in some measurements between wearing a mask and not wearing a mask, they said that none of their results indicate any risk to health.

The study was by a team of researchers including Dr Elisabetta Salvioni from Centro Cardiologico Monzino, IRCCS, Milan, Italy, and Dr Massimo Mapelli and Professor Piergiuseppe Agostoni from Centro Cardiologico Monzino and the University of Milan.

“We know that the main route of transmission for coronavirus is via droplets in the breath and it’s possible that breathing harder during exercise could facilitate transmission, especially indoors,” said Elisabetta Salvioni from Centro Cardiologico Monzino, IRCCS (Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico), Milan, Italy.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Research suggests that wearing a mask may help prevent the spread of the disease, but there is no clear evidence on whether masks are safe to wear during vigorous exercise.”

To address this question, the researchers worked with a group of healthy volunteers with an average age of 40.

Each person took part in three rounds of exercise tests: once while not wearing a face mask, once wearing a surgical mask (blue, single-use mask), and once wearing a ‘filtering facepiece 2’ or FFP2 mask (white, single-use mask believed to offer slightly better protection than a surgical mask).

Exercise
Researchers have found that wearing a face mask during vigorous exercise appears to be safe for healthy people. Pexels

While the volunteers used an exercise bike, the researchers measured their breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and the levels of oxygen in their blood.

Results of the tests showed that wearing a face mask had a small effect on the volunteers. For example, there was an average reduction of around ten percent in their ability to perform aerobic exercise.

ALSO READ: Top Activities To Experience Whenever You Visit Coorg

The results also indicate that this reduction was probably caused by it being slightly harder for the volunteers to breathe in and out through the masks.

The team is now studying the impact of wearing a face mask while carrying out daily activities, such as climbing the stairs or doing housework, in healthy people and those with heart or lung conditions. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle’s New Feature To Make Book Reading Easier For The Little Ones
Next articleGoogle Advises To Go For “Mental Health Counselling” Over Racism/Harassment Complaints By Employees

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more
Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"People always call me 'sir' when they first call as they don't expect a woman to be behind the camera" are the words of...
Read more

One-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To mark International Women's Day, Indian educationist Sunita Gandhi has invited volunteers from all sections of society to take up the one-hour one Word...
Read more

How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol...
Read more

Retinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a retinal implant that works with camera-equipped smart glasses and a microcomputer that may help blind people in getting an artificial...
Read more

Google Advises To Go For “Mental Health Counselling” Over Racism/Harassment Complaints By Employees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Several Google employees have said that the company allegedly suggested them to go for mental health counselling or apply for leave when they complained...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada