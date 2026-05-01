“Gross Electoral Fraud”: ECI Rejects TMC Allegations of Vote Tampering, Collusion with BJP Ahead of Counting

After polling concluded in West Bengal on 29 April 2026 and ahead of vote counting on 4 May 2026, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of tampering with EVMs and ballot boxes in Kolkata strong rooms in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI has rejected this allegation.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that “no CCTV cameras were switched off in the strong rooms” and that live footage from all eight strong rooms was being continuously telecast. These included seven rooms storing EVMs and one designated for postal ballots. He added that political party representatives were allowed to monitor the live feed from beyond the three layer security arrangement.

The clarification came after TMC leaders alleged that ballot boxes were being opened without the presence of party representatives. Leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a sit in protest outside the strong room near Netaji Indoor Stadium, claiming irregularities in the handling of ballots.

Ghosh alleged that “some people are working inside” and that no TMC representatives were present, raising concerns about transparency. Panja also questioned the identity of those inside the strong room, saying “something fishy is going on.”

The TMC shared CCTV footage on social media, claiming it showed ballot boxes being opened “without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders” and described the situation as a “murder of democracy.” The party alleged that the BJP was working with ECI officials to carry out “gross electoral fraud.”