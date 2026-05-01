“Gross Electoral Fraud”: ECI Rejects TMC Allegations of Vote Tampering, Collusion with BJP Ahead of Counting

Key Points
The ECI denied allegations of EVM tampering, stating all strong rooms are sealed and under continuous surveillance.
TMC leaders staged protests in Kolkata, alleging ballot boxes were opened without party representatives.
Officials clarified that activity seen on CCTV was routine segregation of postal ballots conducted as per rules.
After polling concluded in West Bengal on 29 April 2026 and ahead of vote counting on 4 May 2026, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of tampering with EVMs and ballot boxes in Kolkata strong rooms in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI has rejected this allegation.
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that “no CCTV cameras were switched off in the strong rooms” and that live footage from all eight strong rooms was being continuously telecast. These included seven rooms storing EVMs and one designated for postal ballots. He added that political party representatives were allowed to monitor the live feed from beyond the three layer security arrangement.
The clarification came after TMC leaders alleged that ballot boxes were being opened without the presence of party representatives. Leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a sit in protest outside the strong room near Netaji Indoor Stadium, claiming irregularities in the handling of ballots.
Ghosh alleged that “some people are working inside” and that no TMC representatives were present, raising concerns about transparency. Panja also questioned the identity of those inside the strong room, saying “something fishy is going on.”
The TMC shared CCTV footage on social media, claiming it showed ballot boxes being opened “without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders” and described the situation as a “murder of democracy.” The party alleged that the BJP was working with ECI officials to carry out “gross electoral fraud.”
Election officials called the claims unfounded, clarifying that all procedures had been followed and that the strong rooms containing polled EVMs were “safely secured and sealed.” According to the ECI, a separate strong room was designated for postal ballots, and routine segregation of these ballots was being carried out in a corridor area from 4 pm. The footage shared by the TMC is of this process, which is part of standard procedure before counting, officials said.
“As per the rules, all political parties and candidates were informed by the RO,” said CEO Agarwal, adding that some candidates did arrive later and observed that the EVM strong rooms remained sealed. He added that the arrangement had been shown to representatives from both the TMC and the BJP.
The ECI reiterated that all seven assembly constituency strong rooms at the counting centre had been sealed in the presence of candidates, election agents and a General Observer after polling concluded. The final room was secured early in the morning at around 5:15 am.
Amid the escalating tensions, security was tightened outside the strong room as protests continued. The situation drew further attention after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on party workers to remain vigilant and monitor strong rooms and counting centres.
Banerjee also dismissed exit poll projections which predicted a BJP sweep. She urged candidates and party workers to “stand guard” over EVMs, alleging a possible attempt to tamper with machines prior to counting. The BJP rejected the allegations, calling them “rumours” and accusing the TMC of creating a false narrative in anticipation of electoral defeat.
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