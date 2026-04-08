West Bengal Election 2026: TMC Walks Out of Meeting With CEC, Claims ‘Get Lost’ Remark by Chief Election Commissioner

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a political storm erupted in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections following a heated exchange between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The controversy began when a TMC delegation, led by senior leader Derek O'Brien, met the CEC in New Delhi to raise concerns over the alleged large-scale deletion of voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the transfer of officials after the Model Code of Conduct came into force. According to O’Brien, the meeting lasted only a few minutes and quickly turned hostile. He claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner told the delegation to “get lost,” prompting them to walk out.

“I want to tell you what the Chief Election Commissioner told us within seven minutes of the meeting. 'Get lost' – this is what the Chief Election Commissioner told the Trinamool Congress delegation… So we left. We are the second largest opposition party in Parliament,” O’Brien said.