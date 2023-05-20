Mamata-Amit Malviya wage Twitter war over phasing out of Rs 2,000 notes

"All the money, it seems, was collected in Rs 2,000 notes. It obviously hurts when it strikes so close..."



In its announcement on Friday evening, the RBI said that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknote from circulation but it will continue as legal tender.



"The 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 primarily to meet the currency requirements of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all 500 and 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time."



It also said that all banks will provide deposit and/or exchange facility for 2,000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.



The RBI said the move to withdraw the banknotes was part of its clean note policy. [IANS/NS]