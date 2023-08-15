Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans

In a first of its kind, the forest department of West Bengal in association with the state zoo authority has decided to set up a supers-specialty hospital in the Sunderbans with an exclusive ward for the treatment of Royal Bengal Tigers.

The hospital will be built at the Jharkhali Tiger Reserve in the Sunderbans under Canning sub-division in South 24 Parganas district.

A highly-placed official in the forest department said the proposed hospital will have veterinary treatment facilities for different animal and bird species, but its specialty will be treatment of Royal Bengal Tigers for which an exclusive ward will be set up.