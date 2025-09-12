LG Energy Solution CEO vows full support for workers released from US detention

Seoul, Sep 12: The chief executive officer (CEO) of LG Energy Solution Ltd on Friday pledged to provide full support to company workers who returned home after a weeklong detention in the United States following an immigration raid at a battery plant construction site in Georgia.

Kim Dong-myung made such a remark shortly after a Korean Air plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers landed at Incheon International Airport, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Although there were many difficulties, government officials worked hard to achieve this outcome," Kim told reporters. "We are very grateful for the extraordinary efforts that led to such a prompt release and for the careful discussions that ensured no disadvantages for their re-entry into the U.S."

The CEO said the company will "spare no effort" to support those who have returned so that they can resettle smoothly.