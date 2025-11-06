Decomposed body found in Kolkata house; suicide note recovered

Kolkata, Nov 6: The decomposed body of a man was found hanging in the Lake police station area of ​​Kolkata, and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Subhashis Chakraborty (42).

In the suicide note, Chakraborty had written that no one was responsible for his death.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the man was reportedly heartbroken after his live-in partner left him.

On Wednesday, a strong smell emanated from a house in Dhakuria Station Lane. Locals in the Lake Police Station area grew suspicious and informed the police.

After receiving information, police officers rushed to the crime scene and began searching for the source of the stench.

On opening the door, the police found the decomposed body hanging from the ceiling.

The police claimed that Chakraborty committed suicide on November 1.

The police learnt that the deceased had been in a relationship with a woman for 14 years.