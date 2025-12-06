SIR Drive in West Bengal Sees Upsurge; EC Officials Direct BLOs to Take Immediate Measures to Remove Dead, Ineligible Voters from Electoral Rolls

With the Supreme Court granting an extension of a week to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country, Election Commission officials are working hard to finish it by the December 11, 2025 deadline. The SIR Phase 2 drive was initially supposed to be completed by December 4, 2025. The extension comes in favour of the states’ requests as BLOs (Booth Level Officers) are facing severe pressure.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are expected to happen in March- April 2026. The Election Commission has directed its staff to expedite the process. EC Officials are taking numerous measures such as utilizing special softwares and tallying death records data available within banks, local civic bodies, cemeteries, crematoria, family pension data, welfare scheme data and other official sources to finalise the electoral rolls.

See Also: “Need to Allay Fears Regarding SIR” PM Modi Conveys to West Bengal BJP MPs; TMC Resolute with its Stance Against SIR

EC has directed its West Bengal officials to take strict measures in removing ineligible, illegal and dead voters. Its directive follows the government’s decision to have an error free electoral roll.

Measures have also been taken to detect fake or fraudulent voters, and remove them from the list. Officials have implemented the use of technological advancements such as biometrics and facial recognition to follow the EC’s directive. The combination of these tasks has put an extreme burden on BLOs. Kerala had requested the Supreme Court earlier this week to increase the enumeration phase deadline.