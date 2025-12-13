Chaos at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium After Messi’s Brief Appearance

Violence and chaos broke out at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025, during football icon Lionel Messi’s brief appearance. Thousands of fans had gathered to witness his arrival, but after failing to get a clear glimpse of the Argentine star despite paying high ticket prices, sections of the crowd turned violent.

Messi, who arrived in Kolkata as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025, entered the Yubha Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) at around 11:30 am. He was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. According to officials, Messi remained inside the stadium for less than 25 minutes and was escorted out before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor Shah Rukh Khan reached the venue.

Crowd Frustration Over Messi’s Exit

Thousands of fans from Kolkata and other parts of the country had gathered at the stadium since early morning, many paying hefty amounts for tickets. However, spectators alleged they were unable to see Messi properly as he remained surrounded by organisers, political leaders, former footballers, and security personnel.