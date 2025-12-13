Chaos at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium After Messi’s Brief Appearance

Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at Salt Lake Stadium during his GOAT India Tour 2025 sparked unrest
Angry spectators vandalised stadium property, threw chairs and bottles onto the pitch
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised and ordered an enquiry
Violence and chaos broke out at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025, during football icon Lionel Messi’s brief appearance. Thousands of fans had gathered to witness his arrival, but after failing to get a clear glimpse of the Argentine star despite paying high ticket prices, sections of the crowd turned violent.
Messi, who arrived in Kolkata as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025, entered the Yubha Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) at around 11:30 am. He was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. According to officials, Messi remained inside the stadium for less than 25 minutes and was escorted out before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor Shah Rukh Khan reached the venue.
Thousands of fans from Kolkata and other parts of the country had gathered at the stadium since early morning, many paying hefty amounts for tickets. However, spectators alleged they were unable to see Messi properly as he remained surrounded by organisers, political leaders, former footballers, and security personnel.
As chants of “We want Messi” echoed through the stands, frustration quickly escalated. Angry spectators began breaking plastic chairs, throwing them and water bottles onto the pitch, and vandalising temporary structures. Several fans broke through fencing gates and entered the field, overturning tents and damaging stadium property. Some temporary installations were also set on fire.
Police personnel stationed at the venue were initially outnumbered. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was later deployed, and police resorted to baton charges to disperse the crowd. Outside the stadium, thousands more fans gathered, shouting slogans against the organisers and the administration.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised for the incident and ordered a probe. In a post on X, she said, “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium… I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.”
She announced the formation of an enquiry committee headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Hill Affairs) as members. The committee has been tasked with fixing responsibility and recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar confirmed that the main organiser, Satadru Dutta, has been detained. “We have already detained the organiser and are taking steps to ensure that the tickets sold are refunded,” Kumar said at a press conference.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose also wrote to the state government seeking a detailed report on the arrangements for Messi’s programme. Speaking to ANI, Bose said, “This resulted from mismanagement. The organiser who conducted this event did not take the necessary precautions while holding such a huge congregation.” He called for a judicial inquiry, refund of tickets, and accountability for damage to public property.
Earlier in the day, Messi virtually unveiled a 70-foot iron statue of himself holding the FIFA World Cup trophy at Lake Town’s Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. Club president and state minister Sujit Bose said Messi and his team were happy with the statue, which was completed in 40 days.
This visit marked Messi’s first trip to India since 2011, when he played a friendly match at the same stadium and helped Argentina defeat Venezuela 1–0. His return after 14 years generated massive excitement, particularly in football-loving West Bengal.
