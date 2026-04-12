The Aleya Lights of West Bengal: A Ghostly Trap Said to Lead Fishermen to Their Doom

Aleya lights are glowing orbs seen in Bengal’s marshlands, often appearing at night in blue or red hues.
Locals believe they are spirits of dead fishermen that mislead travelers, causing drownings or madness.
Experts attribute the lights to gases like methane igniting naturally, though the mystery still fascinates many.
Have you heard about the phenomenon called Will-o’-the-Wisp? A spooky light floating in the air on a dark night, almost as if it’s calling you to follow it.
This phenomenon is often reported in the quiet, misty swamps and marshlands of West Bengal in India and Bangladesh. When night falls, everything goes still—and then something strange begins to happen deep within these wetlands. Small, glowing, colorful orbs appear, sometimes red, sometimes blue, floating silently in the darkness.
Locals call these the Aleya lights, or ghost lights. They are deeply feared, especially by fishermen. Instead of guiding them home, these lights are believed to lead them astray—into deep waters or even into madness. Many stories say that if you see these lights and try to follow them, you lose your way. The marshes are dangerous, and more than once, people who chased these lights never returned.
Some fishermen believe these lights are the souls of those who died while fishing—restless spirits wandering the marshes. In Bengal, these lights are often seen as a call from the dead, as if the spirits of the departed have become the Aleya lights themselves.
There are also other interpretations. Some believe the lights are traps meant to lure people to their deaths, while others think they act as warnings of danger nearby. Interestingly, such eerie lights are not limited to Bengal. Similar sightings have been reported across the world. In Europe, they are known as will-o’-the-wisp or Jack-o’-lantern, and each culture has its own story and meaning attached to them.
Science, however, offers a different explanation. In swampy areas, plants and animals slowly decay under water where there is very little air. As they break down, they release gases like methane and phosphine. When these gases rise and come into contact with oxygen, they can sometimes ignite on their own, creating the flickering lights seen above the marsh. So, those strange dancing orbs are actually tiny flames, quietly burning in the night.
Even with this explanation, the mystery remains. No one can say for sure whether these lights are purely natural, something supernatural, or perhaps a mix of both. Imagine standing alone in a dark swamp, surrounded by silence, and suddenly seeing a glowing light drifting over the water—it’s easy to understand why people believed in spirits.
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