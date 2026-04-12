The Aleya Lights of West Bengal: A Ghostly Trap Said to Lead Fishermen to Their Doom

Have you heard about the phenomenon called Will-o’-the-Wisp? A spooky light floating in the air on a dark night, almost as if it’s calling you to follow it.

This phenomenon is often reported in the quiet, misty swamps and marshlands of West Bengal in India and Bangladesh. When night falls, everything goes still—and then something strange begins to happen deep within these wetlands. Small, glowing, colorful orbs appear, sometimes red, sometimes blue, floating silently in the darkness.

Locals call these the Aleya lights, or ghost lights. They are deeply feared, especially by fishermen. Instead of guiding them home, these lights are believed to lead them astray—into deep waters or even into madness. Many stories say that if you see these lights and try to follow them, you lose your way. The marshes are dangerous, and more than once, people who chased these lights never returned.