National Investigation Agency Makes First Arrest in Malda Gherao Case, Probe Deepens

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the Malda gherao incident, making its first arrest in the case on Sunday, 12th April, by detaining Golam Rabbani, a panchayat member affiliated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The agency also picked up Congress candidate from the Mothabari Assembly constituency, Sayem Chowdhury (also referred to as Sayem Choudhury), along with his associates while he was campaigning in the Alinagar panchayat area.

“We are questioning Chowdhury and verifying his involvement in the incident. If we get proper evidence against him, he will be arrested,” a senior NIA official stated.

Rabbani is being brought to Kolkata for further interrogation. NIA officials believe that questioning him could lead them to other key figures behind the incident.

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The West Bengal CID, which initially handled the case, had arrested 35 individuals, including AIMIM activist and lawyer Mofakkerul Islam, whom investigators identified as the mastermind. According to the CID, Islam allegedly incited the crowd and delivered an instigating speech just before the gherao. The NIA has sought custody of all 35 people arrested by the CID.

Later updates from the investigation revealed that the NIA arrested three individuals in total. Besides Rabbani, the agency detained two Congress workers, Shahdath Husaain and Asif Sheikh, who are alleged to have organised a separate meeting to mobilise a large crowd ahead of the event. Initial investigations by the NIA led to findings that point towards a multi-layered conspiracy and a premeditated attack meant to induce disturbance in the region, rather than a spontaneous protest.

On April 1, a large mob, angered by the deletion of names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, surrounded the Kaliachak-II BDO office in the Malda District. They blocked both gates and prevented seven judicial officials, including three women, from leaving for several hours. Police eventually escorted the officials out late at night, amid road blockades on national and state highways and key rural routes across at least five Assembly constituencies.

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The Supreme Court described the attack as a “deliberate and calculated” attempt to demoralise judicial officers and obstruct them from fulfilling their duties, stressing that such actions “cannot be tolerated.” Following the court’s directions, the Election Commission handed over the investigation to the NIA. The agency registered FIRs in seven cases from Mothabari Police Station and five from Kalichak Police Station. All those arrested face charges including violence, arson, and the eight-hour confinement of the judicial officials.

A team of 40 NIA officials, led by a DIG-rank officer, is currently camping in West Bengal to continue the probe.