Maria Wirth Recalls Disturbing Experience During Her Visit to Mother Teresa’s Home in Kolkata

Writer Maria Wirth has shared her scary experience when she visited Mother Teresa House in Kolkata, West Bengal on her X handle. There are rumours that Mother Teresa was involved in several illegal activities such as selling babies, illegal conversions and more. She mentioned that she volunteered for just one day in Mother Teresa’s home located in Kolkata and because it didn't feel right for a foreigner who is not even trained to be around the dying. In her X post, Maria shared that, in the early 1980s, one of her German nurse friends stayed at Mother Teresa’s home for 6 months and that girl told Maria about these terrible stories.

According to Maria Wirth, The German nurse friend was in the team who went to pick the sick woman. Maria Wirth mentioned that an Australian male nurse who went to pick the sick woman was extremely stubborn that the sick woman needs to be taken home. That German nurse friend of Maria told her about the horrific activities that were taking place. It includes taking away the sick woman forcefully without her choice, the protesting family were living on the pavement. Then, they took the sick woman into the van, this horrific incident did not stop here, they shaved her head. The next morning, she passed away after being torture in the most horrific way.

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Who is Maria Wirth?

Maria Wirth is a popular author and writer who hails from Germany. She is a psychology graduate from Hamburg University and in her early years, she was associated with Lufthansa. When she was working with Lufthansa, she got the opportunity to travel across various countries from Chile to Indonesia. Maria came to India in 1980, it was meant to be a small stover for her but was impressed by the spiritual traditions and culture of India. She decided to stay and spent many years living a simple life in ashrams in India. Maria Wirth is a great author, one of her latest books named ‘Why Hindu Dharma Is Under Attack by Muslims, Christians’ released.

About Mother Teresa:

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 and her real name was Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu. She was the founder of the Missionaries of Charity, her aim was to serve the poor section of India. She was also considered as a vocal defender of the unborn. Also, Mother Teresa passed away in 1997.

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Mother Teresa’s Controversy:

Mother Teresa was accused of getting involved in illegal activities such as instructing caretakers to baptize dying patients both Muslims and Hindus. She faced a lot of criticism for this. There are questions regarding Mother Teresa’s great intention and deeds just because she accepted veil at the young age of 18 years and then she decided that she will serve the god by helping poor people and serving them. There are several good and bad stories that revolve around Mother Teresa’s life, working, and legacy. Choosing God to serve the poor was her choice of living. She was an arch-conservative, she built her charity as per the strict Catholic principles.