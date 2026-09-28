Violent Clashes at Kolkata's SRFTI Over RSS-Linked Event; Multiple Injured, Students Protest Against Alleged Brutality

NewsGram also reached out to the representatives of the ABGP. We spoke to the Central Committee member, and Head of Communications, Vijay Sagar. We tried to reach out to the members present at the SRFTI event, but could not get through.

Upon asking ABGP about the event and its whereabouts, they mentioned that they were organizing a training program for its volunteers and members. “ABGP is organizing its training programs across different states in the country to celebrate its 52 years of establishment. The main goal of our organization is to protect the interests of the consumers in India, in light of the Consumers Protection Act, and importantly, free of cost. Everyone is a consumer, be it hindus, christians, muslims or any other members of any other community. Our goal is to protect the interests of the consumers. So, in order to facilitate our training program for our volunteers and members, we had booked a hall at the SRFTI campus by paying the hall-booking charges,” Vijay Sagar said to NewsGram.

When asked about the confrontation at the SRFTI campus, Vijay Sagar said, “Students of the campus began to cite us as right-wing, and tore off our posters. They began to say, ‘how did the right-wing people come inside our campus?’ But we had booked the hall after paying the hall-fees and the official booking confirmation from the institute. They began to say that this is a political event. We are not a political event. We work for the interests of the consumers, and speak against every political party. We are ideologically right-wing, because we believe in ‘Bharat,’ and there is no point in hiding that.”



The Aftermath and the Students' Response

Videos, news reports and social media clips began to circulate, and we could witness several students were badly hurt. In a video, one student was seen with an injury to his head, being treated by other fellow mates, while the rage continued outside the campus gates. While detailing the event and the scuffle, the representative of the ABGP did not speak much on the details of violence. “ Our karyakartas (workers) are also injured. Four of our members are hospitalized at the moment,” said Vijay Sagar.