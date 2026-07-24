After DU and IITs, Epicenter of Student Activism JNU also Issues Advisory Asking Students to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protests

Students also expressed anger towards the universities that issued the advisories, questioning whether they were being influenced by the BJP. One user wrote, "Every institution is sold to BJP. Is this not the job of citizens to decide what they want to do in a free nation? Why are educational institutions getting into city protest advisories?" Another wrote, "This is too much... Enough! Students must stand together and fight against such a fascist administration."

Many also demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellors of these universities, alleging that they were aligned with the RSS and BJP. One person wrote, "Remove Delhi University Vice Chancellor too. We will start new demands if you keep threatening the students." Another commented, "I don't understand how, as an educational institution, you're asking your students not to exercise their constitutional rights. I understand that their safety is important, but if they're mature enough to understand what's right and wrong in the country, I'm sure they're capable of looking after themselves. And 'unlawful'? If our freedom fighters had been deterred by what was considered unlawful at the time, we might still be under British rule."

According to some social media sources, schools have also started sending consent forms to parents regarding their children's social media usage. The form asks for information about the number of social media accounts the child has and who manages them. At the end, the form also asks parents to either deactivate those accounts or, if they are not deactivated, ensure they are monitored by the parents.

JNU's advisory has drawn particular attention because the university has long been regarded as one of India's most politically active campuses. It has a long history of student-led protests and demonstrations on education, campus governance, and national issues. Against that backdrop, its decision to advise students to stay away from the protests at Jantar Mantar marks a notable development.

[VP]