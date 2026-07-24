After DU and IITs, Epicenter of Student Activism JNU also Issues Advisory Asking Students to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protests

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AFTER ADVISORIES from several universities, one of the epicenters of student activism, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has also issued an advisory for its students, surprising many. The advisories are related to the Jantar Mantar protests, where universities are asking their students not to participate. JNU has asked its faculty, students, and staff to refrain from participating in or visiting protest gatherings around Jantar Mantar.
The university said that due to personal safety concerns in the area and the Supreme Court's directions regarding public demonstrations, members of the university community should also act responsibly on social media. The advisory was issued on Friday, July 24, 2026, urging members of the university's academic community to "act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety."
In its advisory, JNU referred to the Supreme Court's guidelines on public demonstrations and cautioned students and staff to exercise responsibility while using social media, warning that violations of applicable laws could result in legal consequences as well as disciplinary action under the university's code of conduct. "You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship," the university said while concluding its advisory.
Other institutions had earlier issued similar advisories, including the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Delhi University (DU), IIT Roorkee, and IIT Madras. These institutions advised their students to stay away from protest sites, citing safety concerns and the need to comply with legal guidelines.
Delhi University had earlier asked students and faculty members to avoid unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The university warned that participation in unlawful gatherings could affect students' safety, academic progress, and future career prospects.
The DU advisory also read, "We welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning." Many students expressed their anger, saying the message appeared too supportive of the ruling government.
The series of advisories comes amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks. The protests intensified after the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, 2026, which led to clashes between protesters and police. Following the clashes, many students were admitted to hospitals after being injured in the police lathi-charge, leading to heightened security across the national capital.
Reacting to Delhi University's advisory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes." He accused the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.
Students also expressed anger towards the universities that issued the advisories, questioning whether they were being influenced by the BJP. One user wrote, "Every institution is sold to BJP. Is this not the job of citizens to decide what they want to do in a free nation? Why are educational institutions getting into city protest advisories?" Another wrote, "This is too much... Enough! Students must stand together and fight against such a fascist administration."
Many also demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellors of these universities, alleging that they were aligned with the RSS and BJP. One person wrote, "Remove Delhi University Vice Chancellor too. We will start new demands if you keep threatening the students." Another commented, "I don't understand how, as an educational institution, you're asking your students not to exercise their constitutional rights. I understand that their safety is important, but if they're mature enough to understand what's right and wrong in the country, I'm sure they're capable of looking after themselves. And 'unlawful'? If our freedom fighters had been deterred by what was considered unlawful at the time, we might still be under British rule."
According to some social media sources, schools have also started sending consent forms to parents regarding their children's social media usage. The form asks for information about the number of social media accounts the child has and who manages them. At the end, the form also asks parents to either deactivate those accounts or, if they are not deactivated, ensure they are monitored by the parents.
JNU's advisory has drawn particular attention because the university has long been regarded as one of India's most politically active campuses. It has a long history of student-led protests and demonstrations on education, campus governance, and national issues. Against that backdrop, its decision to advise students to stay away from the protests at Jantar Mantar marks a notable development.
[VP]
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