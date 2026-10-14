Why Do Sculptors Use Sex Workers’ Home Soil to Make Maa Durga’s Idol in Bengal

DURGA PUJA marks one of the most culturally significant events in West Bengal. More than a religious festival, it is a cultural carnival that brings together every individual in Bengal irrespective of their religious and cultural beliefs. In this carnival lie several practices which are unheard of, but hold deep significance.

One such practice is the use of soil or mud from the homes of the sex workers in Kolkata’s Sonagachi — one of the most prominent red-light districts in the world — to make the Durga Maa’s (Goddess Durga) idol by the potters.

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This is a practice that has travelled generations, and is considered to be sacred, where potters use the “Punya Mati” or Sacred soil from the “red-light districts” to make the idol of Durga Maa. This tradition is an inherent part of Kolkata’s Kumartuli, where generations of potters have given shape to magnificent idols over time.

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Potters in Kolkata’s Kumartuli visit the homes of Sex Workers in Sonagachi, and take soil from their homes. This soil is mixed with the clay used for making the idol of Goddess Durga. This soil is considered to be “Punya Mati” or Sacred Soil in Bengal’s tradition of Durga Puja.