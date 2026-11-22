This article was originally published in 101Reporters under Creative Common license. Read the original article.
By Milan Das
Purba Medinapur, West Bengal: A century ago, fishermen from the villages of Rania and Raipur in West Bengal's East Midnapore district would bring their catch ashore at the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti, a seasonal fish-landing centre along the coast. Between September and March, the centre would come alive with fishing, sorting and drying activities, often continuing through the day and night.
The catch would be brought in by motorised and non-motorised boats, as well as boats using behundi nets, or fixed bag nets. Men primarily went out to sea to catch fish, while women sorted and dried the catch before it was sold in the market. Boat owners, locally known as Layas, employed around 20 to 30 people each for activities ranging from fishing to sorting, drying and selling the catch.
The Khoti was also a place where people lived and worked for months. Temporary structures made of wood, bamboo, straw and hogla reeds served as living quarters and storage spaces. Grocery shops, textile stalls, fishing equipment outlets and tea shops operated alongside the fishing activities. Some centres also had temporary places of worship, while others had permanent temples where fishermen worshipped deities such as Goddess Ganga.
At the end of the fishing season, fairs were held to mark the worship of different deities. These featured cultural performances, including jatra (traditional travelling theatre) and plays.
But this landscape has changed considerably over the past decade. Declining fish catches, frequent storms and cyclones, and coastal erosion have reduced fishing activity and the space available to dry fish. The number of boats operating from the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti has fallen from 280 to 80.
Ananta Bar, Muktamani's elderly father-in-law and a fisherman, says the Khoti was operating long before he was born.
“This Khoti has been in operation since long before I was born – it must be nearly 100 years old. My father and grandfathers worked here and supported their families. Back then, the sea was teeming with fish, and we used to have good catches too. But these days, there is a severe scarcity of fish. Fishing is no longer enough to make a living, so my children are forced to leave for other states,” he says.
Prashanta Bar, secretary of the Khoti, says the number of people employed here has also fallen sharply. Around 6,000 people, more than half of them women, worked at the centre a decade ago. Today, the number is estimated at 2,000.
These figures are based on the number of boats operating at the Khoti and the estimated workforce employed by each boat owner. With each boat providing work to around 20 to 30 people, the decline from 280 boats to 80 has significantly reduced employment opportunities.
“In the past, fish were abundant in the sea. Back then, 280 fishing boats were active at our Khoti. Nowadays, fish stocks in the sea have dwindled, so only 80 fishing boats operate from here. Previously, about 6,000 people worked at the Khoti; that number has now dropped to 2,000,” Prashanta says.
He adds that the Khoti committee's income from levies, donations and other sources has also declined. This has affected its ability to organise community events.
The decline in fishing activity has affected thousands of people who depended on the centre for seasonal employment.
Workers at the Khoti earn between Rs 300 and Rs 700 a day. Its operations generally continue for around seven months, or 210 days, each year.
Assuming that approximately 4,000 people have lost work over the past decade and that each would have earned an average of Rs 300 a day, the value of the lost wages amounts to around Rs 25.2 crore over a 210-day fishing season.
This is an estimate based on the reported decline in employment and the lowest daily wage cited in the report. It does not account for differences in wages, the number of days each worker actually worked or other income losses.
The decline in the number of boats has also affected the investments made by boat owners. According to the report, investment in a single boat ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The closure or withdrawal of 200 boats represents a substantial loss of fishing capacity and investment, although the total financial loss has not been calculated.
Coastal erosion has compounded the problem by reducing the beach area available for drying fish by more than half. Even when fishermen manage to bring in a catch, recurring storms and rain make it difficult to dry the fish. The reduced beach area has also affected the number of traders who can operate at the centre.
The consequences extend beyond fishing. The beach was also used as grazing land for livestock belonging to families in Rania and Raipur. Around 500 families collectively kept approximately 2,000 animals in the area. The number has since fallen to around 200, according to the report.
The decline in livestock represents another loss of livelihood for these families, one that is rarely included in assessments of economic damage in coastal areas.
With fewer opportunities at the Khoti, many fishermen and their family members have been forced to look for work in other states. The migration has brought some income into households, but it has also meant prolonged separation from families and the loss of a livelihood that earlier generations could pursue close to home.
Muktamani, from Rania village, says her husband has gone to Hyderabad to work on erecting pandals, or temporary event marquees.
She has two daughters. The elder studies in Class 10 at Kalindi Union High School, around three kilometres from their home, while the younger is in Class 2.
Muktamani worries about her elder daughter's safety on the way to school. Two teenage girls were abducted from the local Rather Mela, a chariot festival, in 2026, adding to her anxiety. More recently, a young man has started following her daughter on the way to school.
Sometimes, Muktamani considers stopping her daughter from attending school, but the girl is keen to continue her studies. Muktamani cannot accompany her every day because she also has to take her younger daughter to school and bring her home.
She says that if her husband were at home, he could have helped escort their elder daughter, easing some of her anxiety.
Muktamani also worries about her husband's safety. Erecting pandals is hazardous work, involving work at considerable heights. A migrant worker from a neighbouring village recently died after falling while doing such work.
The absence of employment at the Khoti has also affected young women who previously depended on work in the fishing season.
Reena Bar, 26, married Bijay when she was 15. They have two young children. Bijay, now 29, has worked in several occupations outside the state. He initially worked in the jewellery trade in Mumbai before moving to Kerala, where he worked as a gardener in orchards. He is now employed as a mason.
Barely a month after their wedding, Bijay left for Kerala in search of work. Reena says she found the separation difficult as a newly married woman. The experience has stayed with her, although she says she has gradually become accustomed to it.
Reena later joined her husband in Kerala. But with a monthly rent of Rs 5,000, the family struggled to manage on Bijay's income alone. She therefore started working as a domestic helper in different households.
When she became pregnant with their younger child, she could no longer continue working. She also needed care during her pregnancy, but had no relatives in Kerala to support her. She eventually returned to her village.
Reena says that if work had been available at the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti, the family would not have needed to migrate to Kerala. She would not have had to spend months away from her husband or manage two young children on her own.
Rahul Bar, 26, Bijay Bar, 29, Purnendu Bar, 24, and Sukhendu Bar, 23, are among the first generation of migrant workers from Rania village in their families.
Their families have traditionally depended on fishing and work at the Khotis. Their fathers and grandfathers could earn a living locally because fish production was higher and employment at the centres was more readily available.
The younger generation, however, has been compelled to seek work elsewhere as opportunities at the Khoti have dwindled.
The men say they do not want to live away from their families for months at a time, but have little choice if they are to earn a living. They would prefer to work in their villages if employment were available.
The decline in fishing activity has particularly affected women, many of whom depended on sorting and drying fish for seasonal wages.
Anjali Bar, 65, is among the women who still visit the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti in search of work.
“In the past, a large quantity of fish used to arrive at the Khoti from the sea. We women would struggle to keep up with the task of sorting them. Nowadays, such work is rarely available; there is a severe scarcity of fish in the sea,” she says.
The boat owners increasingly ask women from their own families to sort and dry the catch. Workers from outside are hired only when an unusually large quantity of fish arrives.
“Whatever little catch the fishermen bring in, they have their own family members sort it. Only on the rare occasion when there is an exceptionally large catch are we called upon. Otherwise, there is no work to be found at the Khoti. We are facing extreme hardship at home. I am old now, so I cannot go elsewhere to look for work,” Anjali says.
For elderly workers such as Anjali, the loss of seasonal employment is particularly difficult. They have spent much of their working lives at the Khoti but cannot easily move elsewhere in search of work.
The decline in fishing activity at the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti is linked to several changes in the coastal environment.
Dr Subal Kumar Roul, senior scientist and scientist-in-charge at the Digha Regional Station of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, identifies several factors behind the decline in marine fish production at the Khotis of East Midnapore.
These include overfishing, habitat loss, pollution, siltation at river estuaries, global warming, frequent cyclones and coastal erosion.
Roul explains that siltation at river estuaries can obstruct the movement of fish between rivers and the sea, a process important for feeding and reproduction. Rising seawater temperatures can also disrupt fish reproduction.
Frequent cyclones reduce the number of days fishermen can venture out to sea. Coastal erosion, meanwhile, has reduced the beach space available for drying fish.
Professor Tuhin Ghosh of the School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University also points to rising sea surface temperatures and increasing salinity. He says these changes are affecting the availability of several fish species traditionally caught for local consumption.
The effects of these changes are being felt across the 42 Matsya Khotis along the East Midnapore coast, where fish production, employment opportunities and fishing infrastructure are declining.
The Khotis also shaped the economic and cultural lives of the communities that depended on them.
For generations, people from surrounding villages spent much of the fishing season at these centres. Temporary living quarters, shops selling daily essentials, tea stalls and outlets for fishing equipment formed part of the landscape. Places of worship provided a shared space for religious activities, while seasonal fairs brought cultural performances and festivities to the centres.
At the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti, the annual fair was held towards the end of the fishing season during Ganga Puja.
Prashanta Bar says the fair was once a major community event, but the Khoti committee can no longer organise it on the same scale.
“Furthermore, the grand, vibrant fair that used to be held at the end of the year during the Ganga Puja can no longer be organised on the same scale due to a lack of funds,” he says.
The decline in income from levies, donations and other sources has reduced the committee's ability to support these activities.
The gradual disappearance of the Khoti's traditional activities is therefore not only an economic loss. It is also changing the social spaces in which generations of fishing families lived, worked and gathered.
The decline in fish catches and the loss of beach space have already reduced the number of people who depend on the centre. Anjali Bar, who still visits the Khoti hoping to find work, is among the few elderly women who remember when large quantities of fish arrived and sorting work was available throughout the season.
Ananta Bar remembers a time when his father and grandfathers could support their families through fishing. Today, his children have to seek work in other states.
For the people of Rania and Raipur, the decline of the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti represents more than the loss of a source of income. It is the erosion of a century-old fishing economy and the social life that grew around it – losses that are rarely reflected in assessments of damage along the coast.
[Wc/VP]
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