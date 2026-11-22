The absence of employment at the Khoti has also affected young women who previously depended on work in the fishing season.

Reena Bar, 26, married Bijay when she was 15. They have two young children. Bijay, now 29, has worked in several occupations outside the state. He initially worked in the jewellery trade in Mumbai before moving to Kerala, where he worked as a gardener in orchards. He is now employed as a mason.

Barely a month after their wedding, Bijay left for Kerala in search of work. Reena says she found the separation difficult as a newly married woman. The experience has stayed with her, although she says she has gradually become accustomed to it.

Reena later joined her husband in Kerala. But with a monthly rent of Rs 5,000, the family struggled to manage on Bijay's income alone. She therefore started working as a domestic helper in different households.

When she became pregnant with their younger child, she could no longer continue working. She also needed care during her pregnancy, but had no relatives in Kerala to support her. She eventually returned to her village.

Reena says that if work had been available at the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti, the family would not have needed to migrate to Kerala. She would not have had to spend months away from her husband or manage two young children on her own.

Rahul Bar, 26, Bijay Bar, 29, Purnendu Bar, 24, and Sukhendu Bar, 23, are among the first generation of migrant workers from Rania village in their families.

Their families have traditionally depended on fishing and work at the Khotis. Their fathers and grandfathers could earn a living locally because fish production was higher and employment at the centres was more readily available.

The younger generation, however, has been compelled to seek work elsewhere as opportunities at the Khoti have dwindled.

The men say they do not want to live away from their families for months at a time, but have little choice if they are to earn a living. They would prefer to work in their villages if employment were available.

No seasonal work

The decline in fishing activity has particularly affected women, many of whom depended on sorting and drying fish for seasonal wages.

Anjali Bar, 65, is among the women who still visit the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti in search of work.

“In the past, a large quantity of fish used to arrive at the Khoti from the sea. We women would struggle to keep up with the task of sorting them. Nowadays, such work is rarely available; there is a severe scarcity of fish in the sea,” she says.

The boat owners increasingly ask women from their own families to sort and dry the catch. Workers from outside are hired only when an unusually large quantity of fish arrives.

“Whatever little catch the fishermen bring in, they have their own family members sort it. Only on the rare occasion when there is an exceptionally large catch are we called upon. Otherwise, there is no work to be found at the Khoti. We are facing extreme hardship at home. I am old now, so I cannot go elsewhere to look for work,” Anjali says.

For elderly workers such as Anjali, the loss of seasonal employment is particularly difficult. They have spent much of their working lives at the Khoti but cannot easily move elsewhere in search of work.

Geographic changes

The decline in fishing activity at the Dadanpatrabar Kharpai Matsya Khoti is linked to several changes in the coastal environment.

Dr Subal Kumar Roul, senior scientist and scientist-in-charge at the Digha Regional Station of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, identifies several factors behind the decline in marine fish production at the Khotis of East Midnapore.

These include overfishing, habitat loss, pollution, siltation at river estuaries, global warming, frequent cyclones and coastal erosion.