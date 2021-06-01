What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

By Adiba Tahir

Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how it can benefit them or someone they love. There’s been a surge of celebrities and professional athletes singing the praises of the natural substance, and its popularity is picking up steam. Household pets have even gotten in on the action as many dog owners have made it a regular part of their pet’s diet. With so many people being affected by ailments that CBD can treat, it’s no wonder many are asking if CBD is safe and effective for senior citizens. Good news – so far, the answer appears to be yes.

What is CBD?

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a natural substance that is found in the cannabis plant. It’s known for having numerous health benefits, and it’s considered safe for human consumption. CBD is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant, and it’s the second most abundant behind THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). While THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that produces the “high” feeling, CBD has no psychoactive parts and does not cause impairment in any way.

How do you take CBD?

CBD can be taken in a variety of ways, including smoking/inhaling, ingesting (edibles), topicals (creams), pure CBD tincture, and oils.

How can it benefit senior citizens?

As we age, our bodies, unfortunately, don’t work quite as well as they used to. Our joints stiffen up, we have more aches and pains, and we need a little bit of a helping hand when it comes to soothing our weaknesses. There have always been pharmacies dedicated to providing relief for our needs, but a more natural approach could be to try incorporating CBD into your vitamin box. Here are some of the conditions that research is starting to show that CBD can be effective in helping.

Arthritis

Arthritis is one of the most common ailments that plague senior citizens. CBD has shown to be effective in helping to reduce the inflammation that causes pain and discomfort in arthritis sufferers. Not only that, but it can help to reduce the stiffness experienced daily.

Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are not rare in senior citizens, and CBD might have the ability to mitigate the effects of this unpleasant experience. CBD helps to balance out the function of neurotransmitters, which are chemical messengers in the brain that help to keep the body in balance.

Chronic pain

CBD can be effective in helping to reduce chronic pain in senior citizens. It doesn’t cure chronic pain, but it does help to lessen the amount of pain you feel, and it helps to improve your quality of life. It works well by targeting and reducing pain caused by inflammation, body aches, and other pains such as migraines.

Cancer treatment side effects

Cancer treatment is incredibly difficult on the body, and it often comes with many different side effects. CBD has shown to be effective in helping to reduce nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea caused by cancer treatment. Many patients have said that it also helps to soothe the pain and discomfort felt throughout their bodies after treatment.

Heart health

CBD has shown to be effective in helping to lower blood pressure. Some people have reported it to be as effective in reducing blood pressure as much as some blood pressure medications. Lowering your blood pressure can help to reduce the risk of heart disease or other cardiovascular conditions.

Sleep disorders

CBD helps to improve the quality of sleep you get, which can help you to feel more rested and less tired during the day. It has also been shown to be effective in helping to reduce the number of times you wake up during the night. With the help of CBD, you can stop counting sheep and fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer.

Dementia

Some research suggests that CBD could be effective in helping to reduce the symptoms of dementia. Dementia is a condition that affects the brain and can cause some serious mental decline. CBD helps to improve the quality of life for dementia sufferers by helping to reduce some of the symptoms associated with it.

Dosage

There’s no one-size-fits-all dosage that will work for everyone. CBD is a natural substance, and it can affect each person differently. The recommended dosage is about 15mg of CBD per day, but it can be as little as 5mg or as much as 25mg. It’s all about finding the right dosage that works for you.

Conclusion

CBD has become exceedingly popular in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a natural substance with numerous health benefits, and there are few to no side effects. CBD is effective in helping to reduce unpleasant symptoms in a variety of ways, and it can be used to help improve the quality of life for senior citizens. If you’re looking for a natural way to improve your overall health, then CBD may be the answer you’ve been looking for.

