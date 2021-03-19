What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist for a very important reason. An accident involving an HGV that weighs over several tons can result in major casualties. Since there is a lot of unclarity regarding the medical test for HGV drivers, this blog will help clear out any questions one might be having.

Epilepsy

Having epilepsy prevents you from driving professionally however you can still be allowed to drive if it has been 5 or more years since your last seizure. You must not have taken any sort of medicine to prevent the seizures from happening. Having a seizure while driving an HGV could lead to a fatal accident.

Eyesight

The specifications regarding eyesight are s coherent as they can get. Whilst there are strict sight regulations in place for regular drivers on the roads, these are even more stringent as an HGV driver. A common misconception is that people with glasses cannot drive HGVs, however, glasses are not an issue as long as your prescription is not any higher than +8. In any case, the HGV driver must be able to read the number plate on a vehicle from 20 yards away.

Double eyesight (it could be treated by an eye patch or not) prevents people from getting their HGV license.

Diabetes

You will have to prove that your abilities are well under control in order to get your HGV license. This applies to patients with both; type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This calls for two glucose testing every day, in circumstances of insulin-treated diabetes you’ll have to keep 3 months of glucose readings on the personal meter which also has a memory function and will produce it when asked for.

Heart issues.

You could have any form of heart issue, but it won’t render any issue in your HGV license as long as these issues are well-taken care of and are being treated properly. A person may not drive until 3 months after their heart bypass surgery and 12 months if a stroke has occurred. That being said, if you are aware of any changes in your health regarding your heart, you must disclose this to the Doctor.

Sleeping disorders

A driver falling asleep behind the wheel while driving at a whopping 180 mph can cause the worst of accidents resulting in not only fatal injuries but in some cases death as well. If you are taking any medication that causes drowsiness, it will prevent you from driving.

Brain surgery/ injury

Cognitive impairment is one of the likely after-effects of any sort of brain injury or surgery, which as a safety measure prevent you from driving professionally. When it comes to brain injury or surgery, every case is distinct, but this restriction is just to stay on the safer side of matters.

Drugs and alcohol

It is obvious when it comes to drugs and alcohol. One cannot drive while being under the influence of any sort of drug or alcohol, be it driving professionally or publicly. During your test, your doctor will test you for any signs of abuse of drugs or alcohol ad keep in mind if you have been an active user it is highly unlikely to pass your medical.

The list above may appear strict and that you must in a 10/10 health condition in order to drive, however, that is not the case. The only reason the tests exist in the first place is to ensure that any illnesses you have are controllable and therefore do not compromise or affect your ability to drive safely.

