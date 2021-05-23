Sunday, May 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture What Makes Cow Sacred To Hindus?
Indian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

What Makes Cow Sacred To Hindus?

Nonviolence is promoted in Hindu philosophy, especially nonviolence against animals, and apparently, the cow has become a symbol of this philosophy

0
Cow

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

The universe, according to Hindu scriptures, is a representation of the divine. Every part of the universe is holy. Elements, rocks, trees, animals, and humans are all deserving of reverence. Cows, on the other hand, have received unparalleled affection. She is the mother,gō-mātā, and she’s a devata (goddess). Hindus also have a cow holiday called Gopastami, during which all cows are washed and decorated with flowers, even those left to walk through busy streets and rural villages. Respecting the humble cow is an important part of Hindu life, from the ancient Vedas to daily worship. So, do Hindus truly worhsip cows?

No, they don’t. Hindus do not worship cows, despite what the media might lead you to believe. Hindus, on the other hand, adore cows to the point where it might seem like worshipping. This fondness is the product of a variety of causes listed below.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Connections to the divine

The monkey , the elephant, the tiger, and even the rat are considered sacred by Hindus. None of them, though, is as beloved as the cow. God is depicted in Hinduism in a variety of ways, including elements, plants, animals, heavenly beings, artefacts, and geometrical shapes. As a result, a Hindu might worship fire or water, the tulsi shrub or the banyan tree, the sun or the moon, a pot or a sword, among other things.

Hindu
The cow is associated with many Hindu gods. Wikimedia commons

The cow is associated with many Hindu gods. Krishna, one of the most famous Hindu deities, spent his childhood as a cowherder, and one of Krishna’s byname is bala-gopala, which means ‘the child who protects the cows.’ The cow is also identified with Aditi, the mother of the gods, in the Vedas, the oldest Hindu scriptures. Many other gods, such as Shiva, are also associated with cows. Nandi, Shiva’s steed, is a bull, and Nandi is worshipped as the carrier of honesty and justice. Cow products, especially milk and milk products, which are part of high caste diets, have also been associated with divinity.

Philosophy

Nonviolence is promoted in Hindu philosophy, especially nonviolence against animals, and apparently the cow has become a symbol of this philosophy. Cows had already been synonymous with Brahmins, Hinduism’s highest caste, by the first century A.D. Killing a cow was equated to murdering a Brahmin, and is still a major taboo among Hindus.

ALSO READ: Cows Prefer Face-to-Face Chat With Humans: Study

Economics

Cattle and oxen were sacrificed to the gods in ancient India, and the flesh was consumed. Even back then, milk-producing cows were off-limits, owing to the scarcity of their milk as a food supply. The Indo-Europeans who arrived in India in the 2nd century BC were agricultural peoples who depended heavily on cattle for food and admired cows because they gave us more than we gave them.

The cow is idolized as “the nourisher,” a “constantly generous and undemanding provider.” Cows products are still highly valued and used for a variety of functional and ritual purposes in Hinduism.

Hindus
Respecting the humble cow is an important part of Hindu life, from the ancient Vedas to daily worship.Wikimedia commons

So, the above mentioned facts conclude that cows are not worshipped in India; rather, they are held in high esteem for their mythological connections to the Gods and, more specifically, for their life-sustaining abilities.

Previous articleSafety Tips To Eliminate Injury While Doing Aerobic Activities
Next articleA Novel Biosensor To Help In Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

India

People Must Not Betray The Nation

NewsGram Desk - 0
The deadly second wave of Covid-19 has provoked an intense public debate and anger on the reasons why it was allowed to hit us...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Know-How To Make Workout Part Of Your Inactive WFH Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most common changes post-pandemic is the global adoption of the 'work-from-home (WFH) culture. As professionals set up their indoor workstations, their...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Novel Biosensor To Help In Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed, at the laboratory level, a prototype of a new biosensor to help detect breast cancer in its earliest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Must Not Betray The Nation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The deadly second wave of Covid-19 has provoked an intense public debate and anger on the reasons why it was allowed to hit us...
Read more

Know-How To Make Workout Part Of Your Inactive WFH Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most common changes post-pandemic is the global adoption of the 'work-from-home (WFH) culture. As professionals set up their indoor workstations, their...
Read more

A Novel Biosensor To Help In Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed, at the laboratory level, a prototype of a new biosensor to help detect breast cancer in its earliest...
Read more

What Makes Cow Sacred To Hindus?

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The universe, according to Hindu scriptures, is a representation of the divine. Every part of the universe is holy. Elements, rocks, trees,...
Read more

Safety Tips To Eliminate Injury While Doing Aerobic Activities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With people being contained to their homes this year as well, one may consider stepping up your workout routine. Aerobic exercises are not only...
Read more

Slang Terms Used By Soldiers During World War I

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Soldiers in the frontline during World War I often communicated via slang terms. They discussed languages and accents with their comrades, coining...
Read more

“Just Another Seasonal Coronavirus”

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles within the...
Read more

The Effects Of COVID-19 On Men’s Sexual Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Along with physical and mental health, sexual health problems are also aggravated by the ongoing pandemic, a primary reason being increasing stress due to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada