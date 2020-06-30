Whatr : Future of Sustainable Mineral Water

Keeping up with India’s sustainability development goal is not so easy. However, one brand from Himachal Pradesh is trying to step up and make a change and take up the governments provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules and its ambitious target of eliminating single-use plastics by 2022

It claims it offers the best possible alternative available against single-use plastic bottles which are used currently to package drinking water and other beverages.

It offers water directly sourced from an untouchable, virgin, and a completely natural source in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Rich in naturally balanced essential minerals and ph of ~ 7.4 which is further purified and canned at their state-of-the-art plant.

“Currently, the plastic waste generation in India is roughly estimated at 9.46 million tonnes annually, of which 40 percent remains uncollected. Keeping India’s plastic consumption in mind and the need to eliminate it, Aluminum was the natural choice for packaging for the brand. We are looking to hone in on this opportunity and grow our brand ‘Responsible Whatr’ in a big way. We are available pan India through our website/eCommerce. For premium retailers, however, we are available in Delhi / Mumbai and soon to be launched in other metros and states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh,” shares Ankur Chawla, Co-founder of the brand.

Aluminum does not contribute to heaps of landfills and is recycled 70 percent of the time as compared to glass and plastic. Additionally, aluminum does not alter the freshness of the water when exposed to light or heat and the water remains fresh and cold.

Bhrigu Seth, Co-founder, of the brand also said, “It has never been a more exciting time for the industries catering to sustainable solutions than now since the consumers are also willing to push the envelope when it comes to their health and environment-friendly solutions. Responsible Whatr is very special for us since we’ve created it keeping in mind the best solution for the environment and nurtured it like our baby and hence our aim is to grow the brand well and make it a household name”. (IANS)