WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and Apple Mac devices. To make desktop calling more useful, WhatsApp has made sure it works seamlessly for both portrait and landscape orientation.

It appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen, and is set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows, the Facebook-owned company said in a statement. “Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer,” the company added.

WhatsApp said it would expand this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future. “Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking,” said the company.

WhatsApp recently announced the rollout of a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop — face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. “This adds an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer,” it said. (IANS/SP)