Friday, June 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp To Introduce Ephemeral Messages
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

WhatsApp To Introduce Ephemeral Messages

Apart from multi-device support WABetaInfo reported that the app is working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature

0
Covid
Low blood-oxygen levels have been a significant problem in Covid-19 patients. Pixabay

WhatsApp users will be able to access their accounts from up to four linked devices in the coming months, the company’s head Will Cathcart has announced.

According to an interview with WABetaInfo, in the coming months, WhatsApp on iPad might be supported because of the multi-device feature.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed to the website that a disappearing mode is coming to WhatsApp that automatically enables ephemeral messages in the new chat threads.

The CEO also mentioned that another feature ‘View Once’ will be rolled out soon, so the recipient can only open your photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.

WhatsApp
The CEO also mentioned that another feature ‘View Once’ will be rolled out soon. Pixabay

These features are coming from WhatsApp beta users soon, as per the report.

Cathcart just stopped short of confirming reports that WhatsApp has an iPad app in development, saying that multi-device support will make the app on iPad a possibility.

Zuckerberg said the multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption.

ALSO READ- WhatsApp Introduced New Feature For Businesses!

Apart from multi-device support, WABetaInfo reported that the app is working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature,

that may allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices. (IANS/AD)

 

Previous articleWhy Covid Patients Suffer From Oxygen Level Decline

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Why Covid Patients Suffer From Oxygen Level Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, infects immature red blood cells (RBC), reducing oxygen in the blood and impairing the immune response, say, researchers. The study,...
Read more
Business

Internshala Launches The Dream Icon Experience – Opportunities For Students To Learn From Their Icons

NewsGram Desk - 0
4th June 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched the initiative, ‘The Dream Icon Experience’. The initiative is a bid...
Read more
India

What Is It About Ramcharitmanas That Makes Liberals So Afraid?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Shri Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language (Eastern Hindi language) penned by Goswami Tulsidas, an Indian poet from the 16th century....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

WhatsApp To Introduce Ephemeral Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users will be able to access their accounts from up to four linked devices in the coming months, the company's head Will Cathcart...
Read more

Why Covid Patients Suffer From Oxygen Level Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, infects immature red blood cells (RBC), reducing oxygen in the blood and impairing the immune response, say, researchers. The study,...
Read more

Internshala Launches The Dream Icon Experience – Opportunities For Students To Learn From Their Icons

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
4th June 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched the initiative, ‘The Dream Icon Experience’. The initiative is a bid...
Read more

What Is It About Ramcharitmanas That Makes Liberals So Afraid?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Shri Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language (Eastern Hindi language) penned by Goswami Tulsidas, an Indian poet from the 16th century....
Read more

Noorpur case: Why Are Hindu’s Compelled To Migrate From Their Homeland?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sequence of eviction of Hindus from many areas of the country by other communities is on the rise. One such recent...
Read more

Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Guyana, Marxism, Race, Politics And The USA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre reporter Cheddi Jagan was first elected Chief Minister of Guyana in 1953. He became the first person of Indian descent to...
Read more

This Trans Beauty Queen Speaks Out Against Trans Bullying, Prejudice

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A story of sheer grit and determination, Indian trans beauty Naaz Joshi's journey to being crowned winner at several beauty pageants was not without...
Read more

Know How Indian Waste Warrior Recycles PPE, Mask Trash Into Brick Units

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With an unprecedented global need for masks and protective gear, came the challenge of complex waste. 27-year-old Binish Desai, who hails from the small...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada