Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness WHO Says AstraZeneca, Blood Clots Link 'Plausible But Not Confirmed'
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

WHO Says AstraZeneca, Blood Clots Link ‘Plausible But Not Confirmed’

Vaccines, like all medicines, can have side effects. The administration of vaccines is based on a risk versus benefit analysis

0
AsrtaZeneca
According to the WHO's statistics, as of Wednesday, at least 2.6 million people have died of Covid-19 worldwide. Pixabay

A causal link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and the rare occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is “considered plausible but not confirmed,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Earlier on the day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that the cases of blood clots with low blood platelets were associated with the administration of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, but should still be listed as very rare side effects.

In an interim statement on Wednesday, the WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that the events under assessment are very rare, with low numbers reported among the almost 200 million individuals who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

However, specialized studies are needed to fully understand the potential link, and the GACVS said it will continue to gather and review further data. Meanwhile, the GACVS added that rare adverse events following immunizations should be assessed against the risk of deaths from Covid-19 and the potential of the vaccines to prevent infections and reduce deaths. According to the WHO’s statistics, as of Wednesday, at least 2.6 million people have died of Covid-19 worldwide.

AstraZeneca
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that the cases of blood clots with low blood platelets were associated with the administration of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Pixabay

Several European countries have already halted or suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in view of the reported risks. On Wednesday, the WHO said that the side effects, mostly mild and local in nature, are “expected” and “common” within two or three days following vaccination.

It also recommended that individuals who experience any severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms such as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision, tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection, from around four to 20 days following vaccination should seek urgent medical attention.

ALSO READ: EMA Official: There Is A Link Between Between AstraZeneca Vaccine And Blood Clots

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is normal for countries to identify potential adverse events following immunization,” the GACVS said. “This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to the vaccination itself, but they must be investigated to ensure that any safety concerns are addressed quickly.”Vaccines, like all medicines, can have side effects. The administration of vaccines is based on a risk versus benefit analysis,” it added. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleVodafone Idea Business Reveals Integrated IoT Solutions
Next articleAtmosphere of Fear Needed in Order To Make People Wear Face Masks, Follow COVID-19 Norms

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

Here’s What Your New Travel Checklist Should Include

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travelers, it's time you add a few new essentials to your checklist along with your masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants. This new list will help...
Read more

Researchers Developed AI Powered Covid19 Symptoms Checkers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have developed new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered symptom checkers that can self-assess Covid-19 risk and potentially reduce the number of people going to...
Read more

Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
Read more

1 In 10 Recovered Mild Covid19 Survivors Likely To Face Loss Of Smell, Taste

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in 10 people who were affected with mild Covid-19 infection and recovered are likely to face loss of smell, taste, and fatigue up...
Read more

Blood Cancer Risk higher than Expected In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The risks of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-- a type of blood cancer -- in children with Down syndrome is stronger than expected, according to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada