Friday, March 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WHO:1 In 3 Women Experience Violence Globally
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationships

WHO:1 In 3 Women Experience Violence Globally

Six percent of women globally report being sexually assaulted by someone other than their husband or partner

0
women
Around 736 million, women are subjected to physical or sexual violence. Pixabay

One in three women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner in their lifetime, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. According to the report, this violence starts early — one in four young women (aged between 15-24 years) who have been in a relationship will have already experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-twenties.

Intimate partner violence is by far the most prevalent form of violence against women globally, affecting around 641 million. However, six percent of women globally report being sexually assaulted by someone other than their husband or partner, the report said. Given the high levels of stigma and under-reporting of sexual abuse, the true figure is likely to be significantly higher.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“To address violence against women, there’s an urgent need to reduce stigma around this issue, train health professionals to interview survivors with compassion, and dismantle the foundations of gender inequality,” Claudia Garcia-Moreno from WHO said in a statement.
“Interventions with adolescents and young people to foster gender equality and gender-equitable attitudes are also vital,” Garcia-Moreno added.

women
There’s an urgent need to reduce stigma around this issue. Pixabay

As per the report, violence disproportionately affects women living in low and lower-middle-income countries. An estimated 37 percent of women living in the poorest countries have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their life, with some of these countries having a prevalence as high as one in two.

ALSO READ: Report: 78.4 Percent Have Experienced Violence In Public Spaces

The regions of Oceania, Southern Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa have the highest prevalence rates of intimate partner violence among women aged between 15-49, ranging from 33-51 percent. The lowest rates are found in Europe (16-23 percent), Central Asia (18 percent), Eastern Asia (20 percent), and South-Eastern Asia (21 percent).

This report presents data from the largest ever study of the prevalence of violence against women, conducted by WHO on behalf of a special working group of the UN. Based on data from 2000 to 2018, it updates previous estimates released in 2013. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleConsuming Healthy Plant Based Food May Reduce The Risk Of Stroke
Next articleInteriors From A Virus-Free And Pollution-Free Vantage

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more
India

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

NewsGram Desk - 0
If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more
Lead Story

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an "International...
Read more

Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have lower levels of stress, there are chances that you will consume lesser fast food, finds a new study. When the researchers...
Read more

Pfizer’s Vaccine Offers Approx 97% Effectiveness in Symptomatic COVID Cases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine offers at least 97 per cent effectiveness in symptomatic Covid-19 cases, according to real world data published by the pharma company. The...
Read more

The Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn There is much speculation about the safety of one-day lenses. We feel nervous about putting them near our eyes and we worry...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada