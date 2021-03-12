Friday, March 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?
Lead StoryUSA

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

Conspiracy thinking can also embrace the idea that a big secret is being kept from the public

0
conspiracy
People often latch onto conspiracy because they can not believe simple facts. Pixabay

“Moralizing things mobilize people to action,” he says. “If I believed that the American election had been stolen from the rightful winner, I’d probably storm the Capitol, too. It makes perfect sense if that really happened. The problem is, that didn’t happen.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the World.

The people most likely to embrace conspiracy theories are less inquisitive and often exhibit narcissistic tendencies, such as an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for attention and admiration, troubled relationships, a lack of empathy for others, and fragile self-esteem, according to Emory University research published in the Journal of Personality. Nika Kabiri, an expert on human decision-making affiliated with the University of Washington in Seattle, says everyone is potentially drawn to conspiracy theories, although some far more than others.

“We’re all potentially drawn to them because we all hate uncertainty. We all don’t like the idea of not knowing why things happen. It makes us feel like we don’t have control of the world. We want closure,” she says. “It’s a natural tendency for the human brain to look for those explanations.”

A conspiracy theory is thinking that blames or explains an important event or set of circumstances on a secret plot that is usually masterminded by powerful people. Conspiracy thinking can also embrace the idea that a big secret is being kept from the public. When a prominent person, be it a movie director or a president, transmits a conspiracy theory, Kabiri says, it is like a super spreader event, and the conspiracy theory gets a lot of exposure.

conspiracy
A man wearing a cap that references the QAnon slogan attends a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. VOA

“People are adhering to these beliefs because they’re already dissatisfied,” she says. “They’re already unhappy. There’s something they want to, perhaps, explain something that doesn’t sit well with them, and the story gives them an answer.”

Times of uncertainty, such as a pandemic, can help fuel the spread of conspiracy theories.

“People, in particular, that are susceptible to conspiracy thinking, they’re susceptible to them when they feel threatened and anxious, like a lot of people do right now,” Ditto says. “When the world seems confusing and incomprehensible, which it does right now. When people are lonely and they’re seeking connection with others.”

People often latch onto conspiracy stories because they cannot accept simple explanations for life-altering events, according to Ditto. A major conspiracy about the 9/11 terror attacks holds that the twin towers in New York fell in a controlled demolition, rather than because planes crashed into them. Unproven speculation about the COVID-19 pandemic holds that the virus escaped from a Chinese lab and was possibly an engineered bioweapon.

Many Americans find it hard to believe that President John F. Kennedy, a larger-than-life political figure, was killed by a lone gunman, a regular guy, which is why they embrace the unproven idea that there must have been a larger conspiracy to murder the president. The Emory researchers found that the people most likely to embrace conspiracy thinking are often less agreeable and less conscientious while being associated with a sense of entitlement, grandiosity, depression, and anxiety.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy Theories Rely On Narcissistic Tendencies

“If you are in a close-knit community, either on social media or in real life, with people who are all adhering to the same belief, there’s a commitment to that belief that’s even more intense than if you just held that alone,” Kabiri says.

Ditto says a million years of evolution pushes people to break into groups with like-minded people.

“We’re very tribal. We’re very provably attached to people who are like us. It’s very, very unusual to have a place where you’re supposed to make friends with, and connect with, and cooperate with, people who don’t look like you and don’t have the same values. Maybe they have a different religion,” Ditto says. “The American experiment, essentially, is an attempt to work against all those evolutionary forces and move people in this positive way where they cooperate. It’s way easier to break people up.” (VOA/SP)

Previous article21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony
Next articleBiden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more
Lead Story

21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an "International...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have lower levels of stress, there are chances that you will consume lesser fast food, finds a new study. When the researchers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an "International...
Read more

Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have lower levels of stress, there are chances that you will consume lesser fast food, finds a new study. When the researchers...
Read more

Pfizer’s Vaccine Offers Approx 97% Effectiveness in Symptomatic COVID Cases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine offers at least 97 per cent effectiveness in symptomatic Covid-19 cases, according to real world data published by the pharma company. The...
Read more

The Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn There is much speculation about the safety of one-day lenses. We feel nervous about putting them near our eyes and we worry...
Read more

Here’s What Determines a Song’s Success in The Era of Fake Views and Likes

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Since last year, after rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Police, stories of musicians 'buying' fake likes and views have become rampant. With the...
Read more

KV Computer Science Teacher Develops Robot That Speaks 38 Foreign Languages

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Dinesh Patel, a resident of Rajmalpur village of Jaunpur district and a Computer Science teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bombay, has developed a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada