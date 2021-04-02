Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys

10 percent of people are affected by chronic kidney disease. Consumption of processed food is also associated with the risk of all-cause mortality

0
your kidneys
Eating potato chips and chocolates linked to kidney problems. Pixabay

Love to binge on potato chips, bread, bakery products, and chocolate? Then beware, as a new rodent-based study revealed that eating processed foods can cause the leaky gut syndrome, which in turn increases the risk of kidney disease. The study, led by researchers at Monash University in Australia, showed that heat-treated or processed foods are rich in harmful chemical compounds called Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs).

These chemicals give the browned, roasted, fried, grilled, and baked foods their flavor and aroma. The AGEs trigger a process called the Maillard reaction and switch on the body’s danger signals leading to an inflammatory response and chronic kidney disease. However, eating foods that contain high resistant starch fiber such as oats, cooked and cooled rice, barley, bean and legumes such as black beans and peas, raw potato starch (as a supplement), cooked and cooled potatoes, can help restore gut health and improve kidney health, revealed the study published in the journal Science Advances.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“These foods are important as they get down into your lower gut and basically serve as food for your gut bacteria. The gut bacteria ferment these food-producing metabolites that are anti-inflammatory,” said lead author Melinda Coughlan, Associate Professor at Monash Central Clinical School’s Department of Diabetes.

ALSO READ: Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

Globally, 10 percent of people are affected by chronic kidney disease. Consumption of processed food is also associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases. “Dietary change, as with most behavior change, can be difficult to maintain long term, but by adding more foods high in resistant starch fiber and steaming and stewing cooking practices we can help dampen the harmful effects,” Coughlan said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleIIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water
Next article13 New Rare Genomic Variants Associated With Alzheimer Disease Discovered

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

The Earlier Flowering of Kyoto’s Cherry Blossoms in 1,200 Years Indicates Climate Change: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records...
Read more
Lead Story

Consumers in US Spend Average USD $138 on iPhone Apps in 2020: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers in the US spent an average of $138 on iPhone apps in 2020, an increase of 38 percent year-over-year, according to new data...
Read more
India

Know About The Origin Of Holi From Multan, Pakistan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi is said to have originated in Multan, Pakistan, one of the world's oldest cities. The Holi festival is said to have started at...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Earlier Flowering of Kyoto’s Cherry Blossoms in 1,200 Years Indicates Climate Change: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records...
Read more

Consumers in US Spend Average USD $138 on iPhone Apps in 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers in the US spent an average of $138 on iPhone apps in 2020, an increase of 38 percent year-over-year, according to new data...
Read more

Know About The Origin Of Holi From Multan, Pakistan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi is said to have originated in Multan, Pakistan, one of the world's oldest cities. The Holi festival is said to have started at...
Read more

“Multiple myeloma is now a highly controllable disease”, Says Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the news of veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher, suffering from multiple myeloma, shook the showbiz and the political world, concerns over...
Read more

13 New Rare Genomic Variants Associated With Alzheimer Disease Discovered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified 13 new rare genomic variants associated with Alzheimer's disease in a first-of-its-kind human genome study. The lesser-known gene mutations may hold...
Read more

Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to binge on potato chips, bread, bakery products, and chocolate? Then beware, as a new rodent-based study revealed that eating processed foods can...
Read more

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This...
Read more

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada