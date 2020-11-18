Thursday, November 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Why Indian Businesses Require A GST Compliant Accounting Software
BusinessLead Story

Why Indian Businesses Require A GST Compliant Accounting Software

Accounting software is a must-have for all types of businesses

0
Accounting
GST- Goods and service tax. Flickr

By Shruti Sharma

The introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax) in place of the complex indirect taxation framework in India will have positive effects on Indian businesses and the economy in the long run. However, the accounting process can turn out to be complex if the business does not have the right tool for business accounting.

Business accounting software can go a long way in streamlining the accounting processes in the organization but choosing an accounting software that has GST compliance is an absolute necessity. The automation and simplification of GST related adherence and invoicing should be core to your business’s accounting process.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Here are some of the major reasons why should choose an invoicing (or billing software) that complies with the GST norms:

GST Compliance

The accounting software should not only be easy to use but should also be capable of creating GST compliant transactions, filing GST returns, and generating e-way bills. GST can out to be confusing for first-time business owners, as well as new accountants.

A software package that has the core ingredients of GST Software can do wonders for the accounting department, bookkeepers, and the business owner. A regular dealer has to file GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns whereas a composite dealer has to file GST CMP-08. Tallyprime is one such accounting software that is suited for businesses of all shapes & sizes.

Filing GST returns

accounting
Accounting software helps in simplifying the accounting process. Pinterest

Apart from generating GST compliant bills, Tallyprime also lets you file GST returns by exporting all the forms in the JSON format and uploading the data to the GST portal.

Accounting software built by keeping the principles of GST in mind helps in simplifying the accounting process through GST invoice generation, GST returns and facilitating the transfer of data from the software to the GST portal.

Data Invoicing

Accounting software helps in the generation of invoices in a hassle-free manner. Issuing a wrong invoice to a party and realizing the mistake later can lead to friction between the two parties. Accounting software like Tallyprime has built-in features to capture all the mandatory details in the invoice thereby avoiding problems (due to wrong tax value, incorrect tax type, etc.) that can arise due to erroneous invoices.

Based on the nature of the transaction, the finance team members have the flexibility to generate different types of GST invoices such as tax invoices, bills of supplies, etc. Incorrect invoices can lead to losses in businesses and accounting software that has a built-in feature of data invoicing can help in avoidance of such issues.

Product updates to support the GST changes

Frequent changes in GST rules and laws range from rate changes to changes in return formats. The GST software should provide the facility for users to self-change the rates instead of them waiting for product updates. For all other things which affect the return format and other changes, you need continuous product updates to stay up-to-date.

If you are looking for reliable GST software, product update is a key factor to consider.

Security

Security is of utmost importance in accounting software since you are dealing with financial transactions. The size of the transactions will be huge if you are a part of the accounting team in a large-scale organization.

accounting
Security is of utmost importance. Flickr

Role-based access in the accounting software ensures that members can access information based on the rights assigned to them.

Improved Systematization

Investing in accounting software that comes with GST-compliant billing and invoicing helps in systemizing the accounting processes. Your business can still function without accounting software but it might increase overhead expenses since you are not leveraging the advantages of automation.

ALSO READ: How To Demonstrate The Best Wine Etiquette

Conclusion

The complications around GST billing and invoicing can be eased by choosing the best-suited accounting software. It is a must-have for all types of businesses (i.e. large-scale as well as small-scale).

TallyPrime from Tally Systems eases the tasks related to taxation, thereby providing benefits in the short-term and long-term.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleUK To End The Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars By 2030
Next articleHow To Alleviate Pain After Knee Surgery

RELATED ARTICLES

India

73% Indian IT Leaders To Increase 2021 Cloud Budget

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 percent of India's IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

House To House COVID Testing Beginning in Delhi This Weekend

NewsGram Desk - 0
To track the COVID-19 virus amid rising cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with the Delhi government...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Masks Don’t Hinder Lung Function While Exercising

NewsGram Desk - 0
While a face mask might feel uncomfortable, researchers have said that they do not significantly change the actual work of breathing or the flow...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

73% Indian IT Leaders To Increase 2021 Cloud Budget

India NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 percent of India's IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a...
Read more

House To House COVID Testing Beginning in Delhi This Weekend

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To track the COVID-19 virus amid rising cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with the Delhi government...
Read more

Masks Don’t Hinder Lung Function While Exercising

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While a face mask might feel uncomfortable, researchers have said that they do not significantly change the actual work of breathing or the flow...
Read more

Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers Has Increased Five-Fold

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Wednesday said that lung cancer cases among non-smokers have increased five-fold in the past decade. For the past...
Read more

Forest Rights Act Being Executed in Jammu And Kashmir

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Forest Rights Act is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir as efforts are afoot to grant and safeguard the rights of forest dwellers...
Read more

Google Fit Updates A Better Tracking of Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced an update to its Fit mobile app with a new centralized home screen of health-related information and more sleep tracking data. The...
Read more

Exposure To Air Pollution May Affect Mental Health in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that higher exposure to air pollution may affect mental health later in life. In a study...
Read more

Facial And Jaw Pain Increases Due To COVID Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The stress and anxiety experienced by the general population during Covid-19 lockdown brought about a significant rise in facial and jaw pain, as well...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada