Thursday, May 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Why Is Pakistan Drifting Apart From The Taliban?
Lead StoryWorld

Why Is Pakistan Drifting Apart From The Taliban?

The distance between the two is widening day by day due to the pressure exerted by Pakistan on the Taliban due to the US pressure

0
Pakistan
Taliban insurgents turn themselves in to Afghan National Security Forces at a forward operating base in Puza-i-Eshan. Wikimedia Commons

Once blood brothers, Taliban and Pakistan appear to be drifting apart, especially as the US begins to move out, and the emergence of a strong power vacuum in Afghanistan becomes obvious.

The anxiety of a deepening rift between the two is the subtext of a recent article in the popular Pakistani Urdu newspaper, The Daily Jung.

The Jung report titled “Afghanistan sank and Pakistan was trapped” says that “proponents of Pakistan’s stupid Afghan policy” are celebrating prematurely, assuming that a Pakistan-led Taliban government, which will protect Pakistan’s interests, will be in the saddle in Kabul soon. But this is far from the truth.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Three key factors explain why the Taliban and Pakistan are not on the same page.

Pakistan
An Aerial view of the destruction at the Pentagon caused by a hijacked commercial jet that crashed into the side of the building during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Wikimedia Commons

First, the Taliban are miffed that Pakistan has abandoned support for an “Islamic Emirate” in the post-American phase. For the Taliban, the formation of an Islamic Emirate is an identity issue. For Pakistan, this is no longer possible to abide by the Taliban’s wishes as the world community has no appetite for accepting continuity with the Taliban’s ugly past when it provided sanctuaries to international terror groups including the Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Afghanistan was called an Islamic emirate when the Taliban ruled the country from the mid-nineties till their exit following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Taliban are angry about why Pakistan has taken the position that it does not accept the Taliban Emirate as it has done in the past. The distance between the two is widening day by day due to the pressure exerted by Pakistan on the Taliban due to the US pressure,” says the report.

Pakistan
Military Police Pakistan Karachi. Wikimedia Commons

Second, the Taliban are unhappy with the excessive pressure that the Pakistan military is bearing on the group. Taliban are “irked” with constant pressure by the Pakistani “faults” and Taliban is trying to stay independent, Rahimullah Yusufzai, ex-editor of the News best known for his access to Al Qaeda and the Taliban told indianarrative.com. “Pakistan Fauji thinks that the Taliban government will not bring peace. Many Afghans and many groups will not accept the Taliban government now and there will be continued fighting, which will displace many Afghans and they will come to Pakistan.”

The veteran journalist said that the Taliban have been happy to hold talks on Afghanistan in Qatar, instead of Pakistan because they trust the generosity of the Qataris.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Generals Anxious That India May Bond With Taliban

Pakistan
Traffic control point disrupts Taliban movement. Wikimedia Commons

The tension between Pakistan and the Taliban has begun to show. In fact, Pakistan reportedly told the Taliban recently that the group may lose its support if it doesn’t show flexibility in the ongoing peace process. “Enough is enough” were the words reportedly used by the Pakistani army chief to convey its displeasure to the Taliban.

Third, fearing a blowback inside their own country, many Pakistanis have become wary of support for a radical Taliban in Afghanistan. Many Pakistani experts and journalists close to the establishment believe that Pakistani military top brass has misgivings that if the Afghan Taliban captures power in Afghanistan, this will embolden the Pakistani Taliban inside the mainland. Consequently, the military can support a power-sharing arrangement between the Taliban and the rest, but it does not want an exclusive Taliban government in Afghanistan. (IANS/KB)

(Pakistani, Islamic emirate, Afghanistan news, Al Qaeda, radical Islam)

Previous articleBest Waterfront Activities To Do In Washington, DC
Next articleAffect Of Lockdown On Children’s Fitness

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more
Lead Story

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more
Lead Story

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

Will Islamic State Be Affected By The Recapture Of Idlib, Syria?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sirwan Kajjo As the Syrian government forces continue to advance on the Syrian province of Idlib, the last main rebel stronghold in the country, experts...
Read more

Covid Risk Might Be Doubled If You’ve Had Dengue Before

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have had dengue in the past are twice as likely to develop symptoms of Covid-19 if they are infected by a coronavirus,...
Read more

The Costs Of Hiring The Right Guest Speaker

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sam Jones Now that the recent health crisis is almost behind us, many organizations are getting back to planning events. Venues are reopening and...
Read more

Stories Of Foreign Students Being Target Of Hate Speech In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Joon Baek, a Korean student at Columbia University in New York City, was riding the subway last year when a woman sitting across from...
Read more

Navajo Nation Surpasses Cherokee To Become Largest Tribe In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Navajo Nation has by far the largest landmass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it's boasting the largest enrolled population,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada