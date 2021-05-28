Why Leighton Meester Uses CBD Balm For Stress Relief

By Lucas Ryan

You might be thinking that the CBD boom is limited to a select few interested in supplements, but you would be wrong. Celebrities from the A-list through to the D-list are jumping on the bandwagon – and many are very vocal about it.

Leighton Meester of Gossip Girl fame is just one of many Hollywood stars using CBD nowadays. She has opted for a CBD topical, which she told Shape magazine about back in 2019. Read on to learn why CBD topicals have become such a hot topic among celebrities with stressful lives.

If you want to channel your inner Blair Waldorf and follow in Leighton’s footsteps, you can buy CBD oil from Premium Jane and discover what the hype is all about. After all, a high-quality brand is definitely the way to go when trying CBD.

The Celeb CBD Craze

Actress Leighton Meester is far from the only celeb who’s using CBD. This compound, found in abundance in hemp plants, has become a hot topic as users seek to improve their health and wellbeing. Anecdotal evidence suggests a wealth of benefits spanning a variety of areas, and the world is itching to get involved.

The list of A-listers using CBD includes Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others. It might not be surprising that Paltrow is involved in the trend, as her Goop brand celebrates all the weird and wonderful health crazes possible. You might not be aware, though, that Goop is also pushing CBD nowadays.

A whole group of strong and powerful celebrity women is arming themselves with CBD products, using them to combat stress, get to sleep, and keep that youthful glow. Ever wondered how Kristen Bell always looks so fantastic? According to her, it’s CBD!

Leighton Meester Uses CBD Topicals for Stress

Leighton Meester, the woman who changed every Gossip Girl viewer’s life by making them want to be Blair Waldorf, leads a stressful lifestyle. She is always on the go, attending events and filming for movies and shows. But her career isn’t all she’s got going on; 32-year-old Leighton is a devoted mother, too. She has also taken up personal training in an effort to stay fit and healthy – though she admits that she’s sick of trying to keep abs and the perfect figure. For Leighton, exercising is about feeling healthy. That’s something she cares about.

She must have some way to wind down after all that, right?

Leighton told Shape magazine that she uses massage rollers, aromatherapy, and bath salts to calm down. Among her arsenal, she also has CBD. Leighton said that she uses a CBD balm to “try and reduce the stress and tension in my shoulders and hands.”

In her interview, Ms. Meester only touched on her CBD use and refrained from going into details. Based on what she told the interviewer, it seems that she uses CBD topicals to relieve muscle aches resulting from stress and tension in the shoulders. It’s a common ailment that affects many. Luckily, CBD users have found numerous ways to cope by using cannabinoid hemp products.

How to Use CBD for Stress

Although Leighton Meester’s weapon of choice is a CBD topical, there are multiple ways to use CBD for stress. Stress is a difficult word to pin down, as it can refer to feelings of both frustration and anxiety. There have been several studies researching the effects of CBD on anxiety, with a 2015 paper suggesting that “existing preclinical evidence strongly supports CBD as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.” If your stress results from one of these areas, there is a chance that CBD could help.

In terms of administering CBD, there are a few options. Most users like to use a tincture or a capsule that affects the entire body. Gummies are also a fantastic option for those who would like a sweet treat at the same time as a supplement.

If like Leighton Meester, you find yourself holding stress and tension in your shoulders and neck, then a CBD topical may be a better option. Those sold by top-shelf companies like Premium Jane can offer soothing relief thanks to added ingredients like eucalyptus. All it takes is gently massaging in the cream, and you’re good to go.

Research is still taking place into CBD balm for stress, but hopefully, a deeper understanding is on its way. For now, we can take lead from celebs like Leighton Meester. If she can lead a busy and hectic lifestyle, then so can anyone.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)