Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

Taking out time and doing workouts daily can save your child from these issues also a regular workout helps in better sleep and makes your child energetic

0
Child's workout
Child's workout and fitness. Pixabay

A workout doesn’t mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a young age. Delhi-based fitness and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh shares the top five reasons to include workouts in a child’s daily routine.

* Stronger muscles and bones

* Fit and lean posture

* Lower risk of becoming obese

* Lower chance of attracting diseases

* Controlled B.P and cholesterol.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Singh says, to start with, parents can ask their child to do yoga or meditation for at least 1 hour daily. The trick is that parents should also do with them as then they will try to imitate and will enjoy doing the exercise.

Kids can also do aerobics as it strengthens the heart and helps in circulating oxygen to the cells. Aerobics can be done at home and parents can also participate in these exercises like playing basketball, swimming, jogging, running, cycling.

Child's workout
The foundation of working out should be laid at a young age. Pixabay

Singh points out: “When I say workout, don’t confuse it with weight-lifting. Kids could do push-ups, crunches with stomachs, stretching, and other exercises to give shape to their physique and gain strength. These exercises don’t include much hard work and are also good from the kids’ perspective. By doing push-ups, the child would learn to tackle weight and it will improve his shoulder and arm connection.”

Rope Skipping is another good workout activity that you can introduce to your child. Skipping strengthens hand and leg muscles. Kids can also join any dance classes which is an ultimate form of exercise. It helps in the complete movement of a kid’s body and hence gives a complete opportunity to work out.

ALSO READ- Affect Of Lockdown On Children’s Fitness 

Exercise not only improves a child’s abilities but will also help him/her to gain concentration. Kids nowadays spend a lot of time taking online classes and hence expose themselves to uncalled problems like strain, headache, and health issues.

Taking out time and doing workouts daily can save your child from these issues. Also, a regular workout helps in better sleep and makes your child energetic. (IANS/AD)

Previous articleThe Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more
Lead Story

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a...
Read more

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today...
Read more

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

Pakistan Proposes ‘Bizarre’ Bill On Forced Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY In an unusual move, a Pakistani senator has proposed enacting legislation that would make it mandatory for parents to marry off their...
Read more

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada