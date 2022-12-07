Wild Life Protection Amendment Bill and 22 other bills to be tabled during Winter Session

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to commence on Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

Some of the key legislations which are to be taken up during the session are The Wild Life Protection Amendment Bill, 2022, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022, and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The other bills to be taken up are The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.