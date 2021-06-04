Friday, June 4, 2021
Home Environment Women Are More Likely To Shop Thinking Of Sustainability
Women Are More Likely To Shop Thinking Of Sustainability

About 70 fashion and lifestyle brands partnered with Myntra over the last six months to offer over 5,500 styles to customers on its sustainable store for 'sustainability-inclined' conscious shoppers

People of all age groups are seemingly conscious about their fashion choices and their impact on the environment in varying degrees. Pixabay

Nearly 62 percent of the visitors on ‘Myntra For Earth’ store – a dedicated online platform for sustainable products – are women, with metro cities contributing about 40 percent of the overall visits to the store, online shopping platform Myntra finds.

People of all age groups are seemingly conscious about their fashion choices and their impact on the environment in varying degrees. However, those in the age group of 21 to 35 are contributing the highest to the growth of the store, it said.

About 70 fashion and lifestyle brands partnered with Myntra over the last six months to offer over 5,500 styles to customers on its sustainable store for ‘sustainability-inclined’ conscious shoppers.

The store focuses on handloom and handcrafted, organic, natural-dyed, recyclable and eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free products. They also use recycled paper for the packaging of the products.

The store focuses on handloom and handcrafted, organic, natural-dyed, recyclable and eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Pixabay

The brands associated include H&M, Mango, Unnati Silks, Bharatsthali, Pothys, Metro Kids Company, Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, Fab India, etc.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer Myntra, said, “Sustainability is an important charter at Myntra, and this Environment Day, we are happy to be celebrating Myntra’s Earth Store, a humble effort by our team to support the cause of sustainable and environment-friendly methods and products that are gaining widespread recognition across spheres. The specially curated store recognizes the fashion industry’s sustainability efforts and also aims at augmenting the income opportunities of artisans and NGOs involved. Since its launch, Myntra For Earth store has received a phenomenal response. We are working towards scaling the number of brands in the store to ~2X by the upcoming quarter while adding another 4000 styles to the existing assortment.”

Meanwhile, the platform recently announced its collaboration with LENZING ECOVERO to provide apparel made out of certified renewable wood sources using an eco-responsible production process. Two of Myntra’s largest Fulfilment Centers, Bhiwandi and Bilaspur, are equipped with solar roof panels, generating electricity to meet 35 percent of the operational demand. (IANS/KB)

(eco friendly clothes, Myntra For Earth store, why is sustainability important, eco-responsible production)

