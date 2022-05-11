Protest for Abortion Rights Spark Debate at 'Supreme Court Justices' Homes

Protests criticized

Too many in Washington, the activists' decision to protest in front of the justices' homes has crossed a line from lawful expression to harassment.

In remarks delivered on the Senate floor Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said, "Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of normal First Amendment speech or protest. It is an attempt to replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs."

"Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated," said Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican.

Possibly illegal

Critics of the protests also suggested that they might violate federal law.

Under a 1950 statute, the U.S. Code holds that "whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer," is guilty of a crime and can be subject to a fine and/or imprisonment of up to one year.

Writing for Reason magazine, Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that under a plain reading of the law, "it appears likely that such protests are illegal."

Republicans on Capitol Hill and conservative commentators across the country have openly questioned why the Department of Justice has not taken any action against the protesters.