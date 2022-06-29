Forty percent of individuals have experienced cyberbullying and hate

Bumble, the social networking app for women, returns with Stand for Safety after the successful launch of its first edition last year. The campaign is part of the app's ongoing global effort to create a safer, friendlier, and more respectful internet.

In response to growing digital security concerns in India, this year the app is collaborating with the Center for Social Research (CSR), a non-profit organization dedicated to building a non-violent and inclusive society in India, to publish a one-of-a-kind safety manual to raise awareness of digital safety and empower the community to recognize and address online hate, bullying, and discrimination.

The handbook, produced in partnership with Nyaaya, an independent open-access digital resource, provides simple, actionable information to educate people about their legal rights and how to exercise them when faced with hate and discrimination in line.

"We are delighted to partner with the Centre for Social Research and Nyaaya to create this one-of-a-kind safety handbook to support our community and equip them with crucial information to recognize and combat online abuse, discrimination, and harassment. Bumble is built on the core values of kindness, respect, inclusivity, and equality, and safety has been central to Bumble's mission from day one. Our 'Stand for Safety' initiative further demonstrates our deeper commitment to creating a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable," commented Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy APAC at Bumble.