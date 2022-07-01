Ezra Miller is accused of harassing and assaulting more women

Actor Ezra Miller, who is known for playing the DC superhero The Flash in several films for Warner Bros. -- was set to start filming the studio's latest entry in the 'Harry Potter franchise, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' in London when the shoot was halted on March 15, 2020, due to Covid-19.

In the following weeks, Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns, became a regular at bars in Iceland's capital, Reykjav,k, where locals came to know and even befriend them. They then started showing a different, volatile side to their personality one that began to concern Icelanders.

Miller had many altercations at the bar one of which includes the assault of a young woman at the bar.

Soon after the incident, 'Variety' spoke with the woman Miller assaulted; she recently confirmed that her comments could be printed for this article. She asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her privacy, as she's telling her story publicly for the first time.

In the blurry video, Miller is seen confronting the woman -- who is smiling and waving her arms as she walks toward them -- and asking, "Do you want to fight? Is that what you do?" After Miller grabs her neck, she lets out an audible gasp. The person filming the video stopped to intervene, 'Variety' has confirmed.