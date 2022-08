Cow dung rakhis from Jaipur get worldwide recognition

Raksha Bandhan this year will be different for the Indians residing in America and Mauritius as they will tie organic cow dung rakhis from Jaipur on their wrists.

While an order for 40,000 rakhis has come from America, another order for 20,000 rakhis has been received from Mauritius, said Atul Gupta from the Organic Farmer Producer Association of India which a few months back made the history of exporting 192 metric tonnes of cow dung from Jaipur to Kuwait.

According to Sangeeta Gaur, national president of the women's wing of the Association, "This year, rakhis made of cow dung will be the center of attraction not only in India but also abroad. These rakhis have been made from indigenous cow dung in Sunrise Organic Park of Sripinjrapole Gaushala complex. Our women's unit has decided to export herbal rakhis made from cow dung and seeds on Raksha Bandhan. These rakhis will symbolize the sacred relationship of brother and sister to the overseas Indians," she added.

"The income generated from cow dung rakhis will be used for meaningful efforts to protect the cow. Also, while making these pristine rakhis, women of the Women Self Help Groups of Hahnemann Charitable Mission Society will become self-reliant by earning their livelihood. Going further, people will get demotivated to use Chinese rakhis as well as other environmentally polluting rakhis. Apart from this, tying a rakhi made of cow dung on the wrist will also protect from radiation," she informed.

Monica Gupta, secretary of the Hahnemann Charitable Mission Society, said that "people revere cows, so rakhis are being made from cow dung and medicinal seeds. The dung is dried thoroughly in the sun, which removes up to 95 percent of the dung odor. After this, a fine powder of dry cow dung is mixed with cow's ghee, turmeric, white clay, and sandalwood which with other organic products is kneaded like dough which is then used to make colorful rakhis. Once it is ready, a pearl thread is put on the back surface, which is used to tie it to the wrist. No chemical object is used in the whole process," she added.