Women's Indispensable Role in the Handloom Industry

In India, handloom weaving dates back to the 18th century. It provides a source of revenue as well as a means of empowering women. Even after so many decades, the handloom sector has left its mark on the global map, with India ranking as one of the world's main sources of handloom.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, which is observed annually on August 7, IANSlife caught up with Shweta Rawat, Chairperson and Founder of The Hans Foundation - which has supported numerous large projects for livelihood, and education, from mid-day meals to computer training courses to the full adoption of schools. Rawat emphasises several aspects of handloom and the influence of handloom in India.

Read excerpt:

In what ways has handloom weaving become a catalyst for women's economic empowerment in various communities?

Rawat: Handloom weaving requires intricate skills and craftsmanship, which are traditionally passed down through generations. However, today many organisations are working to provide training in these skills, allowing many more women to attain expertise and become skilled artisans and at the same time revive diverse dying traditions across the country. Handloom weaving is an integral part of India's cultural heritage, and these newly trained women weavers and artisans will play a vital role in preserving this rich tradition by passing the traditions down to future generations.

Mastering the art of weaving translates into a stable income source. This financial independence not only elevates their economic status but also enhances their decision-making power within their households.

Thanks to various schemes and initiatives by the Indian government to support women handloom weavers, such as subsidies, financial assistance, and training programs, this is an ideal avenue for women to set up their own microenterprises and home-based businesses, within or without a cooperative structure.

Furthermore, the industry has also become a platform for women to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Many have ventured into designing and marketing their products, creating niche brands, and connecting with national and international markets. This exposure to business opportunities enhances their confidence and capacity to run successful enterprises.

What are the challenges faced by women who enter the handloom industry as entrepreneurs, and how can these challenges be addressed?

Rawat: Entering the handloom industry as an entrepreneur opens significant opportunities for women, but it also comes with challenges. Limited access to resources, market visibility, and balancing tradition with modern demands are some hurdles they face. Additionally, social norms and gender bias can discourage participation, while skill upgradation and innovation pose difficulties.