Have your hearts for poor farmers

By

Salil Gewali

Farmers: Every moment can teach us a new lesson. Every stranger we cross paths with can make us more humane. A few days ago, I met a woman going from house to house selling mustard greens, locally known as “laipatta”. “Didi laipatta”, Didi laipatta” (roughly translated as -- “Hello sister mustard greens) was her humble shouts. This is her only way for her to draw the attention of people inside their homes. The lady, a mother of four, probably not older than thirty-five, is from a distant village in Mawsynram of East Khasi Hills (India). What makes her take the trouble to travel all the way certainly calls for a case study, though that will never happen.

After my frequent meetings with the lady on the by-roads, one day I inquired about her. She told me that she comes to Shillong town these days to sell mustard greens. With a distressed expression on her face, she introduced herself as Daphi. I learnt the lady has a poignant story. Her husband, the main breadwinner in the family, has suddenly succumbed to a terminal illness, rendering him bedridden and unable to work for the past eight months. Hearing about her plight, I became more concerned.

She informed me that as soon as she gets off the bus, she usually goes from door to door and shouting, to sell her leafy greens until she sells them all. Looking at her cotton bag I guessed she could hardly bring 35 bunches of those mustard greens in a day. Her weary and tired look, possibly from poorly eaten, made me ask a few more questions. Without a hitch, she answered them all. I noticed she felt good sharing her agonies with a good listener even though a stranger.

I was very excited when she told me that all these succulent bunches were from her own garden. She informed me she gets up around 4 a.m. to pluck the foliage alone because she does not want to disturb the sleep of her children.

Then she waits for a bus to the town (Shillong). The one-way bus fare from Mawsynram to Shillong town is Rs 100. She spends an additional Rs 100 to get back home. All these expenses, including tea and snacks if she would take, eat significantly into her meager earnings.

During the conversation, she pointedly hinted that people reduce a verdant bunch price of greens to even Rs 10/-. She says “If I ask Rs 30 per bunch, I hardly find generous buyers, and I would be forced to take back home the unsold vegetables.” I felt a surge of empathy come over me. I concluded that at the maximum she can sell that bagful of greens between Rs 450/- to Rs 550/- to the tight-fisted buyers of the town.