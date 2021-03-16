Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Women Seek Emotional Attachment More Than Men While Dating Online

According to the QuackQuack report, more women than men pursue emotional attachment

Online dating
When it comes to online dating, 73 percent of women prioritize emotional attachment in comparison to 55 percent of men, said a new report.

Overall, the majority of the users are looking for emotional attachment than physical connection which means people are moving beyond casual dating and looking for an emotional connection, said the report by dating platform QuackQuack.

Meeting in person is the preferred choice of people in the 21-30 age group as well as above age 31 as they seek to make real connections.

On the contrary, 46 percent of youngsters (below age 20) would prefer virtual dating, said the report.

online dating
Emotional Connection in order for a relationship to grow. Pixabay

The majority of people do not think a virtual date is enough to decide on a partner and would want to meet their date in person.

“The dating behavior of millennials and Gen Z has evolved, more so with the advent of online dating and also, pandemic. Longer chat conversations, meeting over a movie/series or Netflix are some of the common dating trends,” Ravi Mittal, Founder of QuackQuack, said in a statement.

Further, the survey also highlights what people find most irritating while talking to someone on a dating app and the majority of people agree to “not getting a response from the person you expected” as the most irritating part.

Also, among online daters, 76 percent of men as compared to 57 percent of women feel meeting new people is the best way to get over toxic relationships.

QuackQuack claims to have over 12 million Indian users. (IANS/KB)

