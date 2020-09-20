Sunday, September 20, 2020
Wooden Puppets Will Enact Ramlila In Varanasi This Year

Ramlila with wooden puppets in Varanasi this year

Ramlila
Ramlila is any dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Rama according to the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana or secondary literature based on it such as the Ramcharitmanas. Pinterest

The world famous Ramlila in Varanasi will not be held this year due to the pandemic but the tradition will not be broken either.

Wooden puppets will enact Ramlila in the holy city this year and the same will be broadcast on the social media site every day from September 30 to October 30.

The initiative for this was taken by the Mahant of Sankat Mochan, Prof. Vishambhar Nath Mishra’s family.

The puppets will wear masks of various characters and their names will be put up as sub-titles.

ramlila
After the enactment of the legendary war between Good and Evil, the Ramlila celebrations climax in the Dussehra (Dasara, Vijayadashami) night festivities where the giant grotesque effigies of Evil such as of demon Ravana are burnt, typically with fireworks. IANS

These wooden masks are also on sale and those who want can enact Ramlila within their family too, said one of the organizers.

Ramlila has different platforms in Varanasi.

The Ramlila in Kashi takes place in Ramnagar which is world famous.

Apart from this, Bharat Milap of Nakataiya and Nati Tamarind in Chetganj are included in the Lakkha Fair in Kashi.

Millions of tourists used to come to Varanasi to watch these events every year, but this time Corona has eclipsed the event. All events have almost been cancelled due to Corona. (IANS)

