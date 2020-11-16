Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

Enriching modern literature with human emotions

0
Indian Poetesses
Here are four Indian poetesses you need to discover. IANS

As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, it enriches modern literature with just as many voices and expressions of human emotions.

Here are four Indian poetesses you need to discover:

‘The Stitched Heart’ by Neelam Saxena Chandra

Life is a bubble-box of experiences. Sometimes, you are victorious and your sheen has that golden glow. At other times, you lose. You are hurt by your own failures, or someone or some incident may give you enormous pains, making you feel emotionally crippled. Your heart often has to be stitched for you to live again. Stitching of heart is like Kintsugi, you tend to be far stronger than you originally ever were. ‘The Stitched Heart’ is a collection of fifty poems written by Limca Book of Records Holder, Neelam Saxena Chandra, that will help you grow to be tougher.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“In the earlier days, much emphasis was laid upon parameters such as rhyme and syllables. However, the present era of poetry is tending to move towards free verse. However, as a poet having published 32 poetry books, I don’t give much importance to the style and form. What is more important to me is the central theme, the imagery, the flow, and the manner in which the poet presents his/her views. In fact, at certain times, in order to rhyme the words, the emphasis on the theme is often lost and during such times, I prefer free verse. I began with writing rhyming poems just like most of the poets, but now prefer free verse as a matter of choice,” says the poet.

‘Thera-poetic Bliss’ by Shambhavi Singh

Every human being has an innate desire to be heard and to be understood. But the comprehension of the same lies in the nuances of the emotions. The ones that are evident as well as the ones that are swept under the carpet. But who will listen, when everyone is going through the same thing? ‘Thera-poetic Bliss’ is a beautiful journey of self-discovery, the one that will listen to you as you read it and the one that will speak to you as your soul resonates with the blissful silence.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Each poem in this book is a continuation of the previous one, and yet, it is independent of what it resonates with, woven like delicate threads of silk into a luscious fabric of hope.

Indian Poetesses
Neelam Saxena Chandra’s ‘Sands of Time’ is a collection of twelve interesting stories. Pinterest

‘Dariya-e-Ehsaas’ by Manisha Yadava

“‘Dariya-e-Ehsaas’ in English means ‘Emotions of a River’. This book is for semi Hindi literate reader, one who understands and can speak Hindi fluently but cannot read with ease. That’s the second good thing about the book. All the poems are published in Hindi as well as English fonts so that any poetry lover can also taste the fragrance of poetic charm. Some of my personal favorites are Tanha Ishq, Masoom Aankhen, Stree and Insaniyat, Woh ajnabee, Jashn-e-azaadi, and Mrityu. This is an amalgamation of heart touching poems. One after the other, the poems grip you in emotions. The feel of the poetry is subtle and refreshing,” says the poet.

ALSO READ: New Non-Profit Museum Dedicated to Language

‘The Secret In My Blood’ by Akanksha Agrawal

‘The Secret In My Blood’ is a lattice of emotions expressed by a woman through her being that is analogous to life. It touches upon the tumultuous journey from a girl to a woman. The poetry renders a vignette that illustrates yearnings, the joy, and ecstasy of passion and love. The poems depict the fervor and rhapsody between a man and a woman with vivid characterization. The book is spread across three parts – Ovulating in Emotions, Bleeding in Love, and Fertile to Fly. (IANS)

Previous articleCoconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care
Next articlePrecautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Increase in Platinum Jewelry Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers are willing to spend more than usual on jewelry after the Covid-19 crisis is over, says a recent global study by Platinum Guild...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

NewsGram Desk - 0
Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care

NewsGram Desk - 0
Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there's a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increase in Platinum Jewelry Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers are willing to spend more than usual on jewelry after the Covid-19 crisis is over, says a recent global study by Platinum Guild...
Read more

Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community....
Read more

Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, it enriches modern literature with just as many voices and expressions...
Read more

Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there's a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly...
Read more

Here Are The Reasons To Visit Dubai in 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 has changed travel in ways that were previously unthinkable. As international travel opens up slowly, Dubai is emerging as a safe destination...
Read more

New Non-Profit Museum Dedicated to Language

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Planet Word, a non-profit museum dedicated to the power, beauty, and fun of language and to show how words shape the human experience, has...
Read more

Evinacumab Drug Reduces Bad Cholesterol By 50%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The investigational drug 'evinacumab' reduces low-density lipoprotein (LDL) 'bad' cholesterol by 50 percent in patients with severe hypercholesterolemia, researchers said. Hypercholesterolemia, also called high cholesterol,...
Read more

Google To Add New Setting For Smart Features in Gmail

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday said it will further put users in control of their data and the Google experience, with a new setting for smart...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada