Monday, March 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Sleep Awareness Month: Why Is Sleep So Important?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

World Sleep Awareness Month: Why Is Sleep So Important?

Battling sleep issues with easy remedies and treatments is the first step we can take to manage the global problem of sleep deficiency

0
sleep awareness
World Sleep Awareness Month. Pixabay

Sleep is an important part of our daily routine — we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping. Quality sleep — and getting enough of it at the right times — is as essential to survival as food and water, says Sibasish Dey, Head, Medical Affairs, Asia and Latin America, ResMed on World Sleep Awareness Month.

Writes the sleep expert:

In World Sleep Awareness Month Studies have shown that sleep along with other benefits, helps in improving our learning and problem-solving skills. Whereas sleep deficiency on the other hand alters the neuro-cognitive process, and we may experience symptoms such as irritability, poor decision making, low problem-solving skills, depression, loss of memory, among others. Thus, this world sleeps awareness month, let’s take a pledge to relook at our sleep schedules, maintain a healthy circadian rhythm and also increase conversations around the need for healthy sleep hygiene as we cannot achieve optimal health without taking care of our sleep.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Why are we sleep-deprived?

Barriers to a good sleep cycle may include a hectic lifestyle, long erratic working hours, and sleep disorders. Also, habits such as too much screen time, lack of physical activity, consumption of caffeine before bedtime, and low exposure to sunlight may disrupt our sleep cycle. Underlying, sleep disorders are also causative of poor sleep. Insomnia is a widely known disorder, but obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which is a form of sleep-disordered breathing is also a common sleep disorder. OSA is caused due to momentary stopping of breath due to muscle relaxation of neck muscles while sleeping and can lead to repeated micro-awakening during sleep — thus disrupting sleep. Statistics have shown that around 28 million people suffer from sleep apnea in India, 80 percent of whom are undiagnosed.

What are the consequences of a disordered sleep cycle?

The cumulative effects of a long period of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been linked to deleterious health consequences, including an impact on our cognitive functions, cardio-metabolic diseases, obesity, impaired immunity, etc. OSA impairs glucose metabolism and promotes weight gain, which puts us at the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Individuals with OSA are at a higher risk of stroke and irregular heartbeats. Hence, quite often OSA management goes hand-in-hand along with cardio-vascular medications in individuals who have had a history of cardiac disease.

sleep awareness
A long period of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been linked to deleterious health consequences. Pixabay

Few studies have also linked impaired sleep with the risk of cancer. Research at Stanford University has confirmed that sleep deprivation alters the balance of two hormones, cortisol, and melatonin. Cortisol helps in the regulation of immune system activity whereas melatonin helps to fight tumor growth and promote DNA repair, leading to cancer-protective effects.

Sleep disorders have also been linked to road traffic accidents and major industrial accidents globally.

ALSO READ: Irregular Sleep Schedule Can Increase A Person’s Risk Of Depression

How can we sleep better?

It is important to be in sync with our body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. We must set aside 8 hours for regular sleep and try to sleep and wake up at the same time every day. Exercise, exposure to sunlight are important to get good sleep. Pre-sleep activities such as taking a warm bath and meditation also help us sleep well.

In case of symptoms such as morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, breathing pauses during sleep, unexplained fatigue, it is important to seek the help of a sleep specialist. With the advent of digital technologies, sleep diagnosis is easily accessible in our bedrooms. One such test is OneSleepTest, which is one of its kind, safe, accurate, simple, and comprehensive home sleep test-kit being distributed by ResMed in India. Battling sleep issues with easy remedies and treatments is the first step we can take to manage the global problem of sleep deficiency. Sleep therapies can help in bringing us closer to living life to the fullest. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleA Guideline To Help Proceed With Vaccinating Yourself And Your Loved Ones
Next articleGene To Correct Mutations That Cause Genetic Disorders

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more
Lead Story

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more
Environment

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

Actors Are Responsible For Being Typcast in Bollywood: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesn't want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects. "You...
Read more

These 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Most of us will unarguably agree with the fact that during our academic life we get tons of writing assignments be it essay...
Read more

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such...
Read more

Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada