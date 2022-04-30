Americans Supporting Ukraine selflessly

WASHINGTON —

As the Russian invasion continues into its third month, Americans are displaying an outpouring of sympathy for Ukrainians and support for Washington's robust assistance to Kyiv.

Polls show strong bipartisan support for the $33 billion in supplemental funding that U.S. President Joe Biden requested from Congress this week, in addition to a $13.6 billion package of military and humanitarian aid that lawmakers approved last month.

Americans also support Biden's commitment to admitting Ukrainian refugees into the United States and expediting their legal entry process. A Gallup poll conducted April 1-19 showed 78% of Americans approved of "allowing up to 100,000" Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. — the highest level of American public support for admitting refugees that Gallup has found in its polling on various refugee situations since 1939.

The support is widespread across party affiliation, gender, education, income, and regions of the country, said Lydia Saad, director of U.S. Social Research at Gallup.

"This is not a controversial issue," Saad told VOA. "In this very partisan environment, it's notable that the majority of Republicans agree with the majority [of] Democrats on anything."

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed that 73% of Americans support the administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, the highest level of support since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.

There is also widespread support for imposing economic sanctions on Russia. And according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 54% of Americans, mostly Republicans, and independents want Biden to get even tougher with Moscow.