Keeping media alive, Journalists Who Stayed in Afghanistan

A week after Taliban militants swarmed into the Afghanistan capital last August, journalist Hujatullah Mujadidi received an urgent email.

A French flight was available to get Mujadidi and his family safely out of Kabul the very next day, it said. Two more encouraging emails from the French embassy followed.

“Just bring what is strictly necessary: Light pack (sic) water and some food,” read the final one at 3:09 a.m.

Mujadidi, a prominent free press advocate, had just three hours to decide: Stay or go?

“On the one hand, I was thinking about my children and their futures,” Mujadidi said. “On the other, I was thinking about journalists calling, telling me I am their only contact.”

In the end, Mujadidi put journalism over family. And he wasn’t alone.

As the Taliban took power, scores of journalists, including some from VOA’s Afghan Service, fled for their safety in the face of a likely turn to media repression.

Yet many more chose to stick with their country and stand by their audiences.

Over the past several months, VOA spoke with journalists from across Afghanistan who decided to remain. They described a deep commitment to journalism and expressed hope that conditions would improve, despite some recent setbacks.