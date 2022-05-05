Leaders & International institutions pledge to keep the free press alive

WASHINGTON — As the world marks World Press Freedom Day on May 3, leaders and international organizations are stressing the importance of protecting journalists, who increasingly face threats around the world.

This year’s theme, “Journalism Under Digital Siege,” highlights the ways journalists are attacked by surveillance and digital tools.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said threats to journalists and media workers are “growing by the day.”

“From global health to the climate crisis, corruption and human rights abuses, they face increased politicization of their work and attempts to silence them from many sides,” Guterres said in a video message published Tuesday.

In its 2022 World Press Freedom Index released Tuesday, Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed vastly to the spread of fake news and propaganda.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the world lives “in perilous times for press freedom,” referencing journalists killed and wounded in Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s total control over the media inside Russia.

“Journalists cover war, expose corruption, document environmental damage, lift the marginalized, champion our communities, and hold the powerful to account,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. “And for this, too often, they are killed, jailed, raped, threatened, and harassed. Women journalists, long a minority in the newsroom, are disproportionately targeted, on- and offline, in these attacks.”

The U.S. president said the world “collectively” should do more “to protect and sustain independent media, and to hold to account those that seek to silence voices essential to transparent, trustworthy, and responsive governance.”

The United States remains committed “to champion fact-based reporting and independent media globally,” Biden said.