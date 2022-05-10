Finland and Sweden are pursuing NATO membership, Prompting Russia’s Fury

HELSINKI —

Finland and Sweden are expected to formally apply to join NATO later this month, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries say Moscow’s actions have changed the security dynamic in Europe and the Kremlin’s nuclear threats require the collective self-defense that NATO can provide.

Finnish lawmakers are debating joining the alliance following the publication of a key security report earlier this month. A decision is expected in the coming days.

“It’s clear that everything has changed since Russia started the war in Ukraine,” Finland’s Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told VOA. “We have to do our own decisions now according to our national interest. What is the best way to ensure the security of Finns and Finland? We are part of the West. And now you could see that this NATO membership is a sort of finalization of our Western integration.”

Tuppurainen said discussions in parliament over submitting a formal application are well advanced.

“It seems highly likely now that we will call for membership in the NATO alliance... We have been repeatedly told that we are welcome, and we believe so. We have a big military force in Finland. Our defense force is very strong.”

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats are expected to announce their decision on applying for NATO membership on May 15. Both countries are considering submitting a joint bid.

Public opinion

For decades — even through the height of the Cold War — the Nordic countries plotted a careful course of neutrality and non-alignment, as the U.S.-allied NATO and Russia vied for supremacy in Europe.